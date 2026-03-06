John Breech Urges Seahawks to Target Rico Dowdle in Free Agency, Cites Kenneth Walker III Example

The Seattle Seahawks enter the 2026 offseason in a familiar position for a championship contender: trying to maintain a roster that just proved it can win at the highest level while also managing the financial realities that come with success.

Running back could quietly become one of their most important decisions in free agency, particularly with uncertainty surrounding the long-term future of Kenneth Walker III and the health of Zach Charbonnet. That context is why CBS Sports analyst John Breech believes Seattle should take a serious look at Rico Dowdle when the market opens.

Speaking on CBS Sports, Breech suggested the Seahawks could find value in Dowdle as a reliable addition to their backfield, especially given the team’s history of managing running back workloads carefully. While others floated bigger names, Breech pointed out that Seattle’s front office typically takes a more pragmatic approach to spending.

“I do think that John Schneider, the Seahawks general manager, is really practical about his spending,” Breech said. “There’s a reason he didn’t want to drop $14.3 million on Kenneth Walker in the franchise tag.”

That financial decision served as Breech’s primary example for why Seattle might target a slightly cheaper but still productive option in Dowdle. Rather than committing top-tier money to one player, the Seahawks have often preferred to spread touches across multiple backs. Breech noted that the numbers from last season illustrate that philosophy clearly.

“You look at what the Seahawks did last season, they’re really a running back by committee,” Breech explained. “You had Kenneth Walker and Zack Charbonnet combined for just over 400 carries. Walker had about 220 of those. Charbonnet had about 180, and Charbonnet got injured. So that number probably would have been closer to 50/50 if that injury didn’t happen.”

That uncertainty surrounding Charbonnet’s recovery is another factor that could push Seattle toward adding depth at the position. Breech emphasized that if the Seahawks want someone capable of immediately stepping into a meaningful workload, Dowdle has already proven he can handle that responsibility.

“And you don’t know where he’s going to be in week one,” Breech said of Charbonnet. “So you have to have someone who can come in and carry the load right away. And Dowdle has proven he can do that.”

Dowdle’s recent production supports that argument. Breech highlighted how the veteran running back has quietly delivered consistent results across multiple teams.

“He’s gone over 230 carries in each of the past two seasons with two different teams,” Breech said. “One in Dallas, one in Carolina. He’s gone over 1,000 yards in each of the past two seasons.”

Just as importantly for Seattle’s offense, Dowdle brings versatility. While Walker has been one of the league’s most explosive runners, Breech believes Dowdle could add another dimension in the passing game.

“I don’t think he’ll be quite as expensive as those top-tier running backs,” Breech added. “Maybe right in that second wave or 1A. So if I’m the Seahawks, I’m looking hard at Rico Dowdle.”

From a roster-building standpoint, the idea has some logic. Dowdle was a major piece of the Carolina Panthers’ offense in 2025, finishing with 1,076 rushing yards, six touchdowns, and more than 1,300 scrimmage yards once he began receiving consistent touches. He provided stability for Bryce Young, contributed as a receiver out of the backfield, and proved durable enough to handle a heavy workload.

For Seattle, the appeal would likely come down to cost and reliability. If Walker eventually commands a much larger contract elsewhere and Charbonnet’s recovery timeline remains uncertain, adding a proven veteran who can contribute immediately would help stabilize the backfield without forcing the Seahawks into a massive financial commitment.

At the same time, the Seahawks could easily explore the draft for a younger option. Seattle has rarely been afraid to develop running backs internally, and a rookie contract would provide even more financial flexibility.