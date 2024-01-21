Jan 21, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) leaves the field after defeating the New York Giants during an NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and certified cutie Jason Kelce may or not be retiring. But news of his retirement started circulating when he was spotted crying on the sidelines during the Eagles’ playoff loss. Since then, the internet has been flooded with stories of the “gentle giant.” Amidst all this, Kelce captured the hearts of millions when one of his fan stories came to light.

This lovely story took place in Broomall, Pennsylvania, at a McDonald’s. Here, worker Danielle Bonham had an amazing experience meeting Kelce. The first time the football star rolled up to her drive-thru window, Bonham was stunned. She wouldn’t have imagined this exchange would enlighten her the whole day.

Kelce, an icon on the field, soon became a regular, stopping by to grab his favorite sausage, egg, and cheese. Their interactions quickly moved from formalities to a friendly rapport, with both now on a first-name basis. The bond between the two was highlighted when Kelce showed up the morning after news of his potential retirement broke.

To the delight of Bonham, he signed her Kelly Green Eagles jersey. The moment was captured in a heartwarming photo, with Kelce smiling in his car and Bonham proudly displaying her newly autographed merchandise. The jersey was personalized by Kelce with the message, “Go Birds! Thank You!”, signed right in the numeral ‘2’ of his jersey number.

Fan reactions in the comment section poured in, praising Kelce’s humility and class. Phrases like “wholesome AF” and “all-class man” were common in the sea of admiration. A user mentioned, “That guy, Jason Kelce, is an all-class man.” Another one noted, ” This is wholesome af ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

A comment read, “Very rare to see a football player as humble as Jason is on and off the field.” Another one read, “I hate the Eagles, but you gotta love this guy. “ A fan wrote, “Why can’t we have more people like him around?”

Away from the limelight and the football field, Jason Kelce is a dedicated family man, a role he cherishes above all. The 35-year-old Eagles player, in a candid conversation with ‘People‘, shared his experiences of being a ‘girl dad’ to his three daughters, Bennett, Elliotte, and Wyatt.

Jason Kelce’s Greatest Joy

Kelce’s journey as a father is filled with joy, simplicity, and a hint of humor. He admits that fatherhood has been surprisingly smooth so far, though he anticipates more challenges as his youngest starts moving around more. His days are filled with playful chaos, from tossing his kids on the sofa to enjoying time at the new playground in their backyard.

The love and joy he finds in being a father are immense. Kelce highlights how he initially planned to raise his daughters tough, but the very moment they were born, his perspective shifted.

Jason Kelce’s actions remind us that true greatness isn’t just about sports skills but also about heart and kindness. His genuine connection with Danielle Bonham at a simple McDonald’s in Pennsylvania shows us how small, kind acts can leave a big, lasting impact.