Jason Kelce Gives Brother Travis His Vote for Being a Better Dancer Than Prince Williams

Access Hollywood on YouTube recently released an interview with Jason Kelce, conducted at the 35th Annual American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe. Shifting away from discussions on golf and his athletic endeavors, the highlight of the discussion emerged when the retired Eagles star confidently declared his brother as the superior dancer compared to Prince William.

Earlier this month, Jason and Travis Kelce had the privilege of bumping into Prince William and the Royal Family at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert in London.

Reportedly, the brothers had a jolly good time with the Royals and witnessed the heir apparent to the British throne indulging in an epic karaoke session with Swift and Bon Jovi.

However, despite seeing the Prince sing and dance up close, when asked to choose the better dancer between Travis and Prince William, Jason quickly chose his brother, reasoning that Travis was simply too good of a dancer to overlook. “Oh man, Trav is taking that for sure. Prince William did a good job, but yeah, Travis, I will put him up against just about anybody big,” Jason said.

It’s interesting to see such positive and vibrant details about Travis being revealed since Taylor’s addition to his life. Jason, in the same interview, emphasized this notion.

“A Genuinely Happy Person by Nature”: Jason Delves Into the Vibrant Nature of Brother Travis

The correspondent at Hollywood Access was seemingly impressed by the understated “happy” nature of Travis Kelce. Hence, he asked Jason more about his brother’s often overlooked side.

Jason, without skipping a beat, revealed that Travis has always been a happy and positive person since childhood. The former Eagles star noted that despite his current hectic lifestyle, Travis remains the same happy-go-lucky person.

“I mean listen, he’s been all over the map. He’s been traveling a lot, but he’s happy and he’s enjoying life. Travis is almost always like that. Like he’s just a genuinely happy person by nature. He gets everybody around him to have a good time and be happy as well.”

The future Hall of Famer then remarked that, if anything, his vibrant nature has only been accentuated by Swift’s presence. Jason reiterated that because of this, he is very happy for his younger brother.

“He’s in a really, really good spot right now and that’s evident. And I’m just happy for him and happy for everything him and Taylor are doing over across the pond.”

That said, this interview yet again proves how Swift has positively transformed Travis Kelce’s life. Be it making the KC Chiefs TE a household name or getting Travis’ often unheralded vibrant side in the limelight, Taylor has been a blessing for him.

Likewise, Taylor also seems to be the most settled and secure with Travis when compared to her previous relationships. Here’s hoping for the couple to be the endgame!