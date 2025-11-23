mobile app bar

“He’s Slightly More Intense Than Matthew Stafford”: Davante Adams Raves About Sean McVay’s Leadership

Samnur Reza
Published

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) hugs coach Sean McVay before the game against the Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium.

After a disappointing stint last year that saw him bounce from the Raiders to the Jets in a failed experiment, Davante Adams is finally part of a team that could be a contender. A team with legitimate playoff expectations. In a setup like that of the Los Angeles Rams, it is also no surprise that a player as talented as Adams has found his rhythm.

In 10 games, Adams already has 10 touchdowns and 569 yards. Head coach Sean McVay deserves a lot of the credit for that surge. He has turned Los Angeles into the right fit for the 32-year-old wide receiver.

QB Matthew Stafford deserves credit, too, since he connected with the wideout right from the first game. Adams, however, can’t stop talking and praising his new head coach.

During his recent media appearance, Adams called McVay incredibly intense, even more than Stafford, when it comes to football. But he also made it clear that McVay does not need a captain’s badge because his presence speaks for itself inside the building.

“He’s obviously not the same personality. I’d say he’s slightly more intense than how Matthew is. But, he’s such an easy guy to work with, man. The main thing that I respect about him is the way he goes about treating people in the building,” Adams said on Fitz and Whit.

The wideout also added how McVay never stops empowering his players, his staff, and everyone on the team. This has clearly worked. The Rams are 8-2, tied for the top NFC seed.

“He [McVay] puts his foot down, that’s for sure. Like everybody knows that he’s the boss in there, but he doesn’t walk around like he wears the big draws. He empowers everybody. And I mean everybody, from the video guy to the people in the meal room. Like whoever it is that he’s dealing with, he’s gonna make you feel like you’re one of the most important people in that building,” elaborated Adams.

The WR then recalled how his head coach spent more than an hour explaining to all 53 players who made the roster why they were picked. That must have been a serious confidence boost, and Adams loved every bit of it.

McVay does not play favorites, Adams revealed. And the coach gives every player the same amount of time, whether it is Stafford, Adams, or even an undrafted linebacker like Shaun Dolac. That consistency makes everyone enjoy coming to work.

No one rushes to leave, and everyone stays in the facility longer than they need to. That is thanks to a true leader of men in Sean McVay, and it is no surprise this team keeps exceeding expectations.

Dare we say, there might not be another locker room in the league with an atmosphere like this one.

