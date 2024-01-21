NFL Fans Left Unimpressed With Brock Purdy’s Coy Arrival At the Division Round Game

Brock Purdy isn’t someone who tries to impress his fans with flashy outfits and head-turning entrances, trying to steal the show before the game. But it seems that some fans did expect him to go the extra mile when arriving for the second Division Round game of his career.

With the football world awaiting the Brock Purdy-Jordan Love bout on a big stage, the Niners QB played coy on his arrival for the game that will be played in his home, the Levis Stadium. In a video shared by the official X account of the NFL, Brock Purdy was seen entering the facility in his usual attire that gave some “midwest dad vibes.”

The star NFL QB was seen wearing a solid navy blue hoodie with a light brown jacket and a pair of light blue jeans with brown boots. It is though a big game for the team, but for Purdy, it seemed like a normal day at work since he appeared to be locked in on the game rather than playing dress up, just as Jason Kelce prefers.

However, fans didn’t seem to have liked the outfit much as many thought it was tasteless for a game like this. One fan commented, “Bro got no aura.”

While another fan stated, “he looks scared,” judging the QB by his strut.

Another fan said, “Purdy has to have the worst aura in NFL history.”

One more fan talked about the unimpressive aura of the QB, “Worse aura than Kenny Pickett I’m crying son.”

It is clear that not many NFL fans like Purdy for his pregame fits, but he does manage to gain a lot of attention by balling out on the field.

Brock Purdy’s Stylish Teammates Make Way For the Locker Room

Though Brock Purdy did not try to seek eyeballs on his pregame outfit, but his teammates George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey did not compromise on their special drip for the special game.

The star TE George Kittle was certainly the best-dressed Niner in the building with his custom-made outfit. However, he was not the only one wearing that fit in the stadium as his wife Claire Kittle also had a matching dress on for the game.

While on the other hand, the RB Christian McCaffrey chose to wear all-black as if to signal that he has arrived for a Packers funeral. However, it is yet to be seen which team emerges victorious in the Levis Stadium at the end of the day.