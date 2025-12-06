Jason Kelce Takes On a Basketball Challenge That Travis Feels He’s Too Old For

Jason Kelce aspires to become a dunker as the retirement blues catch up to him. You heard that right. According to the future Hall of Famer, he’s going to train specifically to be able to dunk. He’s giving himself 30 days for the challenge, and he really believes he can do it.

Most athletes or former athletes have had this conversation at some point, and they always say the same thing: give them a set amount of time to train, and they believe they can dunk. But many forget that it’s one of the hardest athletic feats to achieve.

Regardless, Jason seems to have taken up the challenge and looks confident enough.

“I wanna do a video where I try to dunk over 30 days,” Jason revealed on his podcast with brother Travis, New Heights.

“I’m going to try and dunk, and you know I can’t. But I’ve been close and high enough where I’m there. It’s not like it’s that far off… I think I’m going to be able to do it,” Jason added.

The idea got a good chuckle out of his Travis. He couldn’t believe that now, at the age of 38, Jason wants to try and dunk. The Chiefs tight end naturally looked stunned. He even gave Jason a reality check, calling him old.

“Time and athleticism caught up to you. To the point where I think you have missed the sweet spot for dunking,” Travis said.

30 days from now Jason Kelce will be a dunking machine* *or have a torn achilles pic.twitter.com/6Ft2hMzRNN — New Heights (@newheightshow) December 5, 2025

There’s no statistic that shows how many 38-year-olds in the world can dunk. But for context, it’s estimated that less than one percent of the general world population can dunk a ball at all. So, imagine how hard it would be for a 38-year-old who has never been able to throw one down.

Who knows if this is a serious endeavor that Jason is undergoing? The Kelce brothers say and do so many wild things that it’s hard to tell when they’re being serious. Even Jason joked that this dunking challenge could end up causing him to pop his Achilles tendon in the future.

All in all, it’s just a fun challenge that Kelce is taking on during retirement. But at this point, it seems like he’s starting to get a bit bored. And we don’t mean that in a bad way. Jason should be bored. He played 13 years in the NFL, doing one of the hardest jobs in the game. He deserves to kick his feet up and check off some of the things he’s always wanted to do.