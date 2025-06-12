Redditors Defend Tom Brady’s 97.2 Passer Rating as Aaron Rodgers Tops All-Time List

Brady has the most passing yards, completions, touchdowns, wins, playoff wins, and Super Bowl victories of any quarterback in NFL history. So, what major quarterback stat could Brady rank as low as 12 in while being atop many other important quarterback stats? Passer rating.

Advertisement

The passer rating (which ranges from 0 to 158.3) determines how efficient a quarterback is. Brady’s 97.2 career passer rating ranks 12th, but is still a very good passer rating by any means.

On a Reddit post showing the graphic of the top-five players with the best passer rating in NFL history, some fans asked where Brady was, seeing that he was left off the graphic. Some defended his ranking for various reasons.

Brady played a good portion of his career in the 2000s, right before the league became more pass-heavy. He has also played for 23 seasons, more seasons than pretty much any quarterback in NFL history.

Redditors defend Tom Brady’s 97.2 passer rating in NFL’s all time list topped by Aaron Rodgers. pic.twitter.com/esQFmfKZ2C — NFL Tweets 2024 (@nfltweets2024) June 11, 2025



Despite Brady not being in the top-five or top-10 for best passer ratings in NFL history, it’s no big deal and doesn’t diminish his stats or play. A big reason why Brady isn’t in the top five or 10 in passer rating is because of his longevity. The longer you play, the more likely you are to play out of your prime.

But even still, for Brady, he was playing great football in his 40s. He posted back-to-back 100+ passer rating seasons in 2020 and 2021, when he was 43 and 44. In his final season in the NFL, Brady passed so much that he broke the NFL record for passing attempts (733) and completions (490) in a single season.

Brady can rank lower in the passer rating category. His seven Super Bowls, five Super Bowl MVPs, and three MVP trophies are far more significant than being in a top-10 ranking in the quarterback category.

So, who ranks in the top five in career passer rating? Surprisingly or unsurprisingly, the top-five quarterbacks in passer rating are all current quarterbacks.

At No. 5 is Russell Wilson at 99.8. No. 4 is Joe Burrow with a 101.2 passer rating. Lamar Jackson ranks third at 102.0, and Patrick Mahomes just edged Jackson at 102.1. The all-time leader may be a bit surprising due to his age. Aaron Rodgers’ 102.6 passer rating is better than anyone else’s in NFL history.

But, with Rodgers declining in the last few years, there is a chance one of the younger guys, such as Mahomes or Jackson dethrones him and reaches above his passer rating this season.