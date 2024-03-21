NFL Salary Cap & Free Agency Explained: Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce Breaks Down the Most Confusing Terms in Typical ‘Kelce’ Way

Mar 5, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland natives and NFL players Travis, right, and Jason Kelce celebrate after the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

It’s quite common to feel lost in NFL terminologies, especially when it comes to concepts like the “salary cap” and “free agent.” But, fear not, because Kelce brothers, Jason and Travis, are here to make it all crystal clear, just like explaining it to a five-year-old.

In the latest episode of their podcast, “New Heights,” Jason and Travis Kelce tackled a question from a curious fan about two confusing terms in the NFL: salary cap and free agency. However, it was Jason who took the responsibility of explaining the salary cap in simple terms.

He compared it to a piggy bank for each NFL team, stating that there is a limit on how much they can spend on player salaries in a year. As of this season, the salary cap was set at $255.4 million per club. While mentioning the complexities of guaranteed money and signing bonuses, he stressed the main rule: don’t spend more than you have.

As they were discussing, they also pondered upon the consequences of exceeding the salary cap. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce, stated that teams might lose draft picks, but they themselves weren’t sure about it. At a point Jason even joked about keeping an intern under them for such complex questions.

However, there are penalties for violating cap regulations that can include fines up to $5 million for each violation, cancellation of contracts, and loss of draft picks.

Kelce Brothers Break Down NFL Free Agency

While they did a decent job of explaining their fans about salary cap, they now hopped on to next term- free agency. Once again the elder Kelce took it on himself to enlighten his fans with his football knowledge.

Jason Kelce started by defining a free agent as a player who is not tied to any team by a contract. He clarified that when a player becomes a free agent, they can entertain offers from any of the 32 NFL teams, exploring new opportunities like a kid in a candy store.

However, as they discussed, even they found it a bit confusing. Jason admitted that while he knew the basics, there were still some weird details he couldn’t quite explain. Moreover, he also acknowledged that their discussion might have left listeners feeling more confused that when they started.

Overall, the Kelce brothers did their best to simplify confusing NFL terms, but even they couldn’t make it completely clear. And that’s okay as their willingness to tackle complex topics with honesty is what makes their podcast so enjoyable. After all, it’s all about learning together, even if it means embracing a bit of confusion along the way.