Jason Kelce Tells Shaquille O’Neal How Travis Kelce Also Deals With the Dark Side of Dating Taylor Swift: “Had to Move Out of His House”

Future Hall of Famer Jason Kelce recently revealed the extreme extent to which fans went to perhaps get a glimpse of pop sensation Taylor Swift — prompting his brother Travis to move out of his house. This news had already made a few rounds a few months back when it came out that the Chiefs’ star decided to purchase and move into a new house in a gated community after fans started showing up to his now-former abode. But what Jason revealed recently might shock everyone since one’s safety and privacy start within their own walls.

During his recent appearance on “The Big Podcast with Shaq“, the Eagles center delved into the drawbacks that come with reaching a new echelon of fame. This all began after his brother Travis started dating 14-time Grammy winner, Taylor Swift, leading her die-hard fans, known as the ‘Swifties’, to camp outside younger Kelce’s Briarcliff West neighborhood house.

In search of privacy, Travis moved into a new home in a gated community so that it wouldn’t be easily accessible to the public. However, to his surprise, on the day of his first visit, Travis found someone to knock on the back of his window — Jason Kelce told Shaquille O’Neal on the podcast.

This is just one instance — even the paparazzi started continuously monitoring them and even tracking when Travis was fueling up his car. It’s surely something that the NFL star or his family never had to experience before. It’s also worth noting that this constant scrutiny around Taylor is nothing new since it caused quite a stir just last year.

Date Taylor Swift and Superfandom Comes With the Territory

It’s no secret that Taylor has had her share of dating rumors, whether they are true or not. Unlike her relationship with Travis, the pop singer has often tried to keep her flings or even long-time romantic link-ups private, especially one that went on for six years — with actor Joe Alwyn. However, trouble ensued when it was reported that the duo decided to part ways back in April, and the ‘Love Story’ songstress would find herself allegedly entangled with singer-songwriter Matty Healy.

While it was no one’s business but Taylor’s, the so-called ‘Swifties’ disapproved of her supposed boyfriend. The die-hard fans didn’t even shy away from diving deep into Healy’s past, which quite frankly isn’t very colorful since the singer-songwriter was a cocaine user — was embroiled in controversy for his Nazi salute — and made derogatory comments about female singer and Rapper Ice Spice, as per the Irish Times. So it didn’t take long for fans to flood social media with speculations and a few even took it to the next level by composing an open letter to Swift herself — urging her to reflect on the consequences of her and her associates’ actions.

Nonetheless, we must not look at the whole picture in a biased manner because of a few bad apples. In this season alone, not only the NFL but also several local businesses flourished after Swifties took it upon themselves to make a positive impact. Moreover, stories about fathers finally bonding with their swiftie daughters over football also bring tears to our eyes.