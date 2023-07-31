Jason Kelce Unloads on Madden for His Below Par Toughness Rating in 2022; “They Will Not Call me F*cking Weak”

Jason Kelce, the formidable center of the Philadelphia Eagles, recently took aim at Madden 23 ratings for their assessment of his Toughness score in 2022.

During a lively exchange with his brother Travis on their ‘New Heights’ podcast, Jason Kelce openly expressed his bewilderment at the low Toughness rating he received in the previous year’s Madden game. However, the frustration of the past was replaced with a sense of satisfaction as Jason received the rating which he termed as ‘impressive.’

“Impressive”: Jason Kelce is Happy With This Year’s Madden Rating

“The one thing that did piss me off with Madden… my toughness was like a 60 and I was like they can come at me for pass blocking all they want, but they will not call me f*ucking weak, as long as my toughness is up.”

In a humorous yet determined manner, Kelce made it clear that his toughness attribute deserved a much higher rating. His brother Travis Kelce, the star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, added to the conversation, saying, “No way your toughness is lower than 90.” To which Jason replied, “I guess, but I was like, no way, they’re not watching.”

The podcast took an exciting turn when Jason checked his current Madden rating, and to his delight, his toughness rating had soared to an impressive 96. The dramatic increase brought a smile to his face, and he couldn’t have been happier. “Impressive, My toughness’s 96, they found it!! I don’t even care what my speed is; I just want my toughness up,” he proudly declared.

Top Madden Toughness Ratings: Patrick Mahomes Dominates the List

In this year’s Madden ratings, the following players dominated the toughness rating board:

Patrick Mahomes: The Chiefs’ quarterback reigns supreme with a toughness rating of 99, showcasing his ability to withstand pressure and deliver clutch performances. Ryan Jensen: As a Superstar center for the Buccaneers, Jensen’s toughness rating of 98 reflects his tenacity and resilience in the trenches, making him a formidable force on the field. Aaron Rodgers: Despite switching teams to the Jets, Rodgers maintains a toughness rating of 98, proving his ability to overcome adversity and lead his team to success. George Kittle: The 49ers’ tight end demonstrates unmatched durability with a toughness rating of 98, making him a reliable target on the field and a fierce competitor. Baker Mayfield: Even with a toughness rating of 98, the Buccaneers’ quarterback showcases his unwavering determination and grit, elevating his team’s performance when it matters most.

These NFL stars exemplify the spirit of resilience and determination that sets them apart on the gridiron.