Dan Lanning Speaks Like a Deion Sanders Fan After Colorado-Oregon Matchup Draws Record 10,400,000 Views

The Deion Sanders buzz has actually gotten louder ever since his loss to Oregon. Actually, before the game, Dan Lanning’s speech to his boys went viral where he claimed that Coach Prime is playing just for clicks, while his team is playing for wins. As it turns out, Lanning himself seems to have become a fan of the Prime Effect after their game garnered a record 10,400,000 views.

Coach Prime seems to be changing the entire landscape of college football with his much-talked-about methods. His presence on social media and his impact on football fans has steered more eyes towards college football every passing week, creating a wave of trends.

Dan Manning Showers Praise on Deion Sanders

Rams coach Lanning made the headlines with his pregame speech against Colorado and their head coach, Deion Sanders, last Saturday. During the speech, Dan Lanning took indirect hits at Colorado while motivating his team, which apparently angered a lot of fans.

Lanning was heard saying,“they’re fighting for clicks; we’re fighting for wins. There’s a difference. This game isn’t going to be played in Hollywood; it’s going to be played on the grass.” After the speech went viral, some appreciated Dan’s passion for the game, others made their due criticism pretty clear as they called it “Oregon’s marketing strategy”.

But in just a week, it seems like Lanning’s tune has taken a turn as he was recently seen reflecting positively on the Coach “Prime effect.” While talking to reporters on Monday, per CBS, he appreciated what Coach Prime by saying that he “has done for college football.

“I can clearly acknowledge that the attention we got this Saturday in large part was due to, due to Deion, and what he’s doing to college football. If anyone can’t see what he’s done for college football and how he’s bringing excitement to college football, you’re crazy,” Dan further stated.

“He’s done a lot for the game. He’s building something over there that’s really clear; there’s no secret there. But it wouldn’t matter if I was playing my ten-year-old son on the other sideline,” Lanning further stated about Deion. Looking at all this, it would be fair to say that the Oregon coach was really just looking to get his boys all riled up for the game when he made the infamous ‘fighting for clicks’ remark.

Deion Sanders’ Record-Breaking Streak Continues

The Ore­gon Duck recently achieved a historic milestone and the Buffs had a major part to play in it­. As the Rams secured a dominant 42-6 victory over the 19th-ranked Colorado team, they broke records as the most-watched regular-se­ason football event in Oregon’s history. ESPN/ABC’s TV ratings for the fourth week of college­ football season disclosed that Oregon’s prime­time matchup at 12:30 PM PT on ABC garnered an incre­dible amount of attention, per Front Office Sports‘ tweet.

The game received a rating of 5.2 and an impre­ssive viewership of 10.03 million, making it the highest-rated and most-watched game, according to Nielsen measurements this season. Though, this isn’t Colorado’s first feat this season. They also broke records with their last game with Colorado State.

Per ESPN, they “drew 9.3 million viewers in the game against Rams, making it ESPN’s most-watched late-night college football game ever.” It seems like with Deion Sanders on Buffs’ roaster, Colorado is meant to soar great heights.