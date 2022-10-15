“Davante Adams Was Charged With Assault Because He Is Black”: Raiders WR’s Supporters Sense Racism After Strict Action in ‘Cameraman Shoving Case’

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for viciously shoving a cameraperson after agonizing loss against the Chiefs.

When Davante Adams joined the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the season, many thought that the Green Bay Packers might have to suffer greatly. Moreover, many were expecting the Raiders to get off to a flyer this year.

However, things haven’t turned out as well as Adams would have wanted. After losing three games in a row, the Raiders tasted some success against the Broncos but lost a close shave against the Chiefs a few days ago.

The Las Vegas-based franchise came agonizingly close to sealing the encounter but ended up losing by a solitary point. Such defeats end up hurting the most, especially when you are already 1-3 down in the season.

After the game against Chiefs was done and dusted, a seemingly frustrated Davante was seen viciously shoving a cameraman while moving towards the locker room.

Davante Adams Might Face Suspension For Shoving a Cameraman

As soon as the video of the incident went viral, innumerable fans took to Twitter to reprimand the star wide receiver. Many even called him a sore loser who should have behaved in a better way.

However, some also came out in his support stating that although Adams might have been a little too aggressive, the cameraman was actually the one who came in his way.

After the incident gained global attention, many opined that Davante might face legal trouble because of his questionable actions which is exactly what has happened.

Recently, it was reported that Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for pushing a media worker. Moreover, as per ESPN, court order said that Davante intentionally overacted and caused bodily harm to the cameraperson.

When the news of Davante being charged for assault gained attention, many termed it as the right call. However, a lot of Davante supports claimed that he is being discriminated against because he is a black man.

Totally on brand for how Black men are treated by the police — willing to go above and beyond to prove a point. https://t.co/XvInJ1YaBU — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 12, 2022

Davante Adams is an idiot but if he was white and the cameraman was black nothing would’ve happened and all would’ve been dropped after an apology. — Sean (@RealitySean1) October 13, 2022

Davante Adams getting charged within 48 hours of bumping into a guy while Brett Favre’s unwashed ass is yelling at the media for pointing out he stole 5 million dollars from poor people is wild. American media’s obsession with attacking successful black athletes is out of hand — Juno Granger (@junogranger) October 12, 2022

They charged davante adams wit assault lmao. I really hate acting like a victim or even playing the victim but yall gotta see what we talking about. Yall wanna tear a black man down at all times. — Tuck (@imda_tuckingman) October 12, 2022

It will be interesting to see what happens next in the case. Many fane have opined that Davante might face suspension for his actions which in turn would be another disastrous outcome for the already struggling Raiders.

