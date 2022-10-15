full
Cover Image for “Davante Adams Was Charged With Assault Because He Is Black”: Raiders WR’s Supporters Sense Racism After Strict Action in ‘Cameraman Shoving Case’

Shubham Bhargav
|Sat Oct 15 2022

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for viciously shoving a cameraperson after agonizing loss against the Chiefs.

When Davante Adams joined the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the season, many thought that the Green Bay Packers might have to suffer greatly. Moreover, many were expecting the Raiders to get off to a flyer this year.

However, things haven’t turned out as well as Adams would have wanted. After losing three games in a row, the Raiders tasted some success against the Broncos but lost a close shave against the Chiefs a few days ago.

The Las Vegas-based franchise came agonizingly close to sealing the encounter but ended up losing by a solitary point. Such defeats end up hurting the most, especially when you are already 1-3 down in the season.

After the game against Chiefs was done and dusted, a seemingly frustrated Davante was seen viciously shoving a cameraman while moving towards the locker room.

Davante Adams Might Face Suspension For Shoving a Cameraman

As soon as the video of the incident went viral, innumerable fans took to Twitter to reprimand the star wide receiver. Many even called him a sore loser who should have behaved in a better way.

However, some also came out in his support stating that although Adams might have been a little too aggressive, the cameraman was actually the one who came in his way.

After the incident gained global attention, many opined that Davante might face legal trouble because of his questionable actions which is exactly what has happened.

Recently, it was reported that Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for pushing a media worker. Moreover, as per ESPN, court order said that Davante intentionally overacted and caused bodily harm to the cameraperson.

When the news of Davante being charged for assault gained attention, many termed it as the right call. However, a lot of Davante supports claimed that he is being discriminated against because he is a black man.

It will be interesting to see what happens next in the case. Many fane have opined that Davante might face suspension for his actions which in turn would be another disastrous outcome for the already struggling Raiders.

