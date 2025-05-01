Rob Gronkowski Recalls Michael Jordan’s Career at North Carolina to Support Bill Belichick and Girlfriend Jordon

Bill Belichick may have stepped away from the NFL, but he’s far from fading out of the spotlight, especially thanks to his relationship with 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson. Now, a new twist has emerged in this increasingly public saga.

Reports reveal that the eight-time Super Bowl champion previously asked the University of North Carolina to CC Hudson on all communications involving him, a clear sign of her growing influence in his life. That influence now appears to have deepened even further—Hudson has reportedly begun acting as his de facto spokesperson, stepping in to stop interviews and even calling out the media when necessary.

During Bill Belichick’s interview with CBS Sunday Morning to promote his memoir Art of Winning, journalist Tony Dokoupil attempted to ask the former Patriots coach about his relationship with Jordon Hudson. But before Belichick could respond, Hudson abruptly stepped in and shut down the question, steering the conversation away from their personal life.

Not long after the interview, Hudson stirred up more controversy by posting an internal email from Belichick to his media team on social media. In the email, Belichick criticized the media’s tendency to latch onto negative soundbites, specifically citing the quote “I f**ked up” from his book, and accused them of using such moments to generate clickbait headlines.

Hudson’s mid-interview interruption and her decision to publicize the private email have put her under scrutiny, with many fans and critics now viewing her in a negative light.

However, two of Bill Belichick’s former players—Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski—have come to Jordon Hudson’s defense.

Edelman argued that Hudson’s decision to interrupt the interview wasn’t inappropriate, considering the evolving role she now plays in Belichick’s life. According to him, she’s more than just a girlfriend—she’s effectively becoming his public relations manager.

From what he’s observed, Hudson appears to be handling aspects of Belichick’s football operations, social media, and overall PR strategy, which, in Edelman’s view, gives her the right to step in during media engagements.

“People are giving an unfair reality of what’s going on because she was jumping into that conversation during the interview, just like any PR person would jump in when there is an unnecessary question that probably didn’t go over in the pre-production meeting. When you look at this situation, people say,” Oh, this is his girlfriend jumping in. I think that’s unfair.”

Gronkowski backed up Edelman’s point and even took it a step further, joking that the name “Jordan” is untouchable and unsmearable in Chapel Hill—a playful nod to basketball legend Michael Jordan.

“She is becoming his representative on top of his girlfriend. No one put this hands in hands together. When your name is Jordan and you are at the University of North Carolina, you are God. You are untouchable if your name is Jordan.”

Fans still remember MJ’s iconic game-winning shot against Georgetown, which secured a national title for the University of North Carolina and cemented his legacy in Tar Heel history.

Following the backlash from the CBS interview, Bill has issued a statement defending his girlfriend.

Bill Belichick calls out CBS for footage manipulation

As per Front Office Sports, the 8-time Super Bowl-winning coach has accused CBS of manipulating footage from his interview. Belichick believes the network selectively edited the segment to portray his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, in a negative light—something he says doesn’t reflect the reality of what happened. According to him, both he and his media team had clearly communicated their expectations: the interview was to stay focused on the subject at hand and avoid unrelated personal questions.

Despite that, CBS veered off-topic, bringing up his relationship with Hudson—a subject they had been explicitly asked to avoid. Bill claims Hudson remained polite throughout the interview, repeatedly reminding the crew to steer the conversation back to the agreed-upon topics. Only after several ignored warnings did she step in more directly to interrupt.

CBS then released a clip that, according to Belichick, lacked context and painted Hudson as controlling and rude. In reality, he says, she was simply doing her job—professionally enforcing the boundaries they had set from the beginning.

“Unfortunately, that expectation was not honored during the interview. I was surprised when unrelated topics were introduced, and I repeatedly expressed to the reporter, Tony Dokoupil, and the producers that I preferred to keep the conversation centered on the book. She was not deflecting any specific question or topic but simply doing her job to ensure the interview stayed on track.”

It seems the relationship between Bill and Jordon is getting serious as she takes on a larger role in his life. The media should adapt to this new dynamic because she isn’t going anywhere.