Jason Kelce’s Wife Kylie Reasons Why She Will Not Watch the Chiefs vs Eagles Game From the Kelce Suite Amidst Taylor Swift Attendance Rumors

The Week 11 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles is going to be no less than a Kelce Bowl. While Jason Kelce and his brother Travis will sweat it out on the gridiron, a star-studded crowd is anticipated, as Taylor Swift’s family is expected to finally meet the Kelce family in Arrowhead Stadium.

However, Jason’s wife, Kylie, recently revealed why she won’t be in the Kelce suite and would rather watch the game among the audience. She recently appeared in an interview with ‘Spectrum News KC‘, to talk about the ‘Stick with KC’ initiative, which aims to inspire kids to get on the field. The former college hockey player was spotted teaching kids the ropes of the sport during a recent Field Hockey clinic.

During the interview, when asked if Kylie would join others in the Kelce suite during the upcoming bout, she revealed that she’d watch from the stands since the suite will be filled with the Chiefs’ supporters. She didn’t want to be the only Eagles fan there, as the entire room would root against her.

Kylie really hopes that Jason Kelce finally gets his long-due win against the Chiefs, something he hasn’t yet done in his 13-season stint in the league. She emphasized being a ‘stands girl’, preferring to cheer among fans, even if it’s in an opposing team’s stadium.

“I will be in the stands tomorrow. I’m a stands girl. I love sitting in the stands, cheering with the fans, even if it’s in an opposing team’s stadium,” Kylie said. “Also, it’s fun to cheer and not feel like the entire room is rooting against you.”

Kylie also mentioned that she isn’t a big fan of the newfound attention on the Kelce family, but is grateful that it helped set up this field hockey clinic, which will inspire kids.

Jason Kelce’s Parents Might Have Special Guests During the Bout

The Kelce family has attracted significant attention this season after Travis Kelce’s rumored link-up with Taylor Swift. The 12-time Grammy winner has graced a few games and even sat next to Mama Kelce, Donna.

According to an article by CBS News, the rumored couple’s parents are expected to meet in Arrowhead Stadium this Monday during the Super Bowl LVII rematch. TayTay’s father, Scott, recently made his loyalty known by wearing a Chiefs’ lanyard at one of her concerts in South America.

Taylor is currently on her Eras Tour, performing in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. However, the upcoming showdown is only a flight away, so it’s expected to see her in the Kelce suite as well.

The Chiefs, currently 7-2, will face the Eagles, who are 8-1 and standing at the top of the NFC. The visiting Eagles need to stop Patrick Mahomes from finding his favorite target, Travis Kelce, and step up their offensive game in order to secure a win.