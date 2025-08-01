Jim Harbaugh Leads Chargers’ Revenge as Trey Lance Capitalizes on Justin Herbert’s Absence to Outplay the Lions

Jul 31, 2025; Canton, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Trey Lance (5) throws in the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

In 2015, the San Diego Chargers beat the Detroit Lions 33-28. That victory is the last regular season triumph for the Chargers’ franchise over the Lions. They’ve only met twice since then — in 2019 and 2023 — but the Los Angeles Chargers have technically never defeated Detroit.

Thursday’s Hall of Fame Game matchup, which the Chargers won 34-7, doesn’t change that: the preseason doesn’t count for anything. Despite this, Los Angeles got some much-needed information from the contest. Trey Lance, whom they signed to a one-year, $2 million contract in free agency, can be a viable backup to Justin Herbert.

Lance, the No. 3 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, shined in roughly one half of action on Thursday. He completed 65% (13/20) of his passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns. He connected with tight end Will Dissly on his first scoring toss of the night, and found wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith on the second.

Lance, 25, has always boasted incredible talent. A broken ankle in Week 2 of the 2022 campaign — and Brock Purdy’s subsequent breakout — ended any chance of him becoming the San Francisco 49ers’ franchise quarterback. He never had a shot of taking Dak Prescott’s job in Dallas, and won’t replace Herbert in LA. However, he showed tonight that he’s got plenty in the tank.

Trey Lance is already benefitting from Jim Harbaugh’s teaching

Jim Harbaugh has led every team he has ever coached to success. He took the 49ers to the NFC Championship in each of his first three seasons (2011-13). He led his alma mater, Michigan, to a College Football Playoff title in 2023. Then, last season, he turned the Chargers from a moribund organization into a playoff participant.

Harbaugh revitalizes football programs, professional or collegiate. He helped Justin Herbert play the most efficient football of his career in 2024. It’s possible he can do the same for Lance, even if Los Angeles’ fans are hoping they’ll never see Lance play (because it’d mean Herbert is hurt).

a harbaugh tradition pic.twitter.com/ulzaV3A5Ot — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) August 1, 2025

Playful actions like those above, based on Lance’s reaction, instilled confidence in the young signal-caller. For possibly the first time in his professional life, Lance is playing for someone who believes he can succeed. After years of struggle in the league, that has to be a wonderful feeling.

Los Angeles returns home to face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Aug. 10 in Week 1 of the preseason. Detroit, meanwhile, will head to Atlanta for another preseason battle. Their affair is set for Friday, Aug. 8.