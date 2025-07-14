Cam Newton Says – “Everybody Ain’t No Gonna be No Swaggy Big Boy” While Dropping Hilarious Take on ‘Cute’ O-Linemen

Former Auburn and NFL star Cam Newton stands on the sidelines during the Cricket Celebration Bowl game between Florida A&M University and Howard University at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec. 16, 2023. Credit-Katie Goodale / USA TODAY NETWORK

NFL players are known for spending serious money on their appearance- tattoos, jewelry, custom haircuts, and designer fits are all part of the lifestyle. But not everyone in the league buys into that. Some guys just want to show up and play, especially the ones in the trenches. Offensive linemen often have a different mindset. They’re not chasing flash or style, they’re just focused on doing the dirty work. And that lack of “swagger” doesn’t bother them one bit.

Advertisement

Cam Newton, never shy about fashion himself, came to their defense. He praised offensive linemen, saying the big guys don’t need to worry about looking flashy. In his words, they’re fine being “fat and cute,” with scruffy hair, flat feet, and K-shaped legs.

Yes, there are exceptions. Players like Trent Williams and Dion Dawkins bring their own flair, but most O-linemen don’t get too invested in their appearance. One of the reasons? Their size makes it tough to dress stylishly. Accessorizing is hard when your shoe size and clothing dimensions don’t fit standard retail options. Most luxury brands cater to average body types, not 6’5″, 300-pound athletes.

“Shoutout to the big guys. In their defense, everybody ain’t gonna be no swaggy big boy. Shoutout to guys like Trent Williams, Dion Dawkins, Trey Turner. Big guys are always on a spectrum, they ain’t got much to work with. They got to shove their size 15s in a 13s. Forel is for people but forel can’t make no 5X jeans or jacket. Might get you Echo Red, some Bugle Boy. What big boys gonna shop at? Burlington Coat Factory. “

Only a handful of brands, or custom tailors, can outfit players that size, and most local stores that carry big-and-tall options don’t exactly stock high-end fashion. As a result, it’s rare to see linemen looking as sharp or trendy as their smaller teammates. That’s why only a few of them stand out as “cool” or fashion-forward, but in the end, they don’t need to. Their style is in their strength.

According to Cam Newton, there was a time when people truly appreciated the “big boys”; those heavier guys had their moment in the spotlight, especially with the ladies. But times have changed. Every body type and skin tone has had its moment of popularity, rising and falling like trends in fashion.

Newton pointed out how people once adored big guys like Rick Ross, much like the era when dark-skinned men, think Wesley Snipes, were the epitome of cool. There was even a phase where swaggy white guys, like Travis Kelce and Joe Burrow, had their run at the top. Each group had its moment to shine.

But now, Cam believes the spotlight has shifted once again. Today, it’s all about fitness. Gym-obsessed men and women, where toned physiques and clean eating are in style, dominate the current wave. The culture has moved toward leaner, healthier-looking bodies, leaving the big boys out of the current conversation.

But QB won’t care about swagger-less big boys in front of him. The only thing he cares about is those protecting him from those 300-pound Defensive Linemen.