Tom Brady Credits Latest Viral Announcement to F1 Buddy Lewis Hamilton

Finally retired, Tom Brady has decided to dip his toes in the world of motorsports. His clothing line, Brady Brand, announced its collaboration with the Hertz Motorsport team- JOTA ahead of the upcoming 24 Hours Le Mans.

The Brady stamp of approval will feature on the $3.9 Million Porsche prototype. As a part of the deal, Brady’s line will dress the team’s staff and have his name plastered on the rear wing of the car.

Tom Brady takes a page out of Lewis Hamilton’s book

In a now-deleted Tweet of Brady’s announcement, Brady tried his hand at the racing experience and took a couple of laps on his sim. an avid fan of motorsports, the legendary NFL QB left many impressed.

In fact, a fan went so far as to compare him to 7-time F1 champion, Lewis Hamilton- a compliment that Brady received with open arms. Brady even liked the tweet that stated: “You learned from the other GOAT”

As Brady had said, “When you think Brady, you obviously think speed;” and when you think motorsports, you think Hamilton. The perfect muse for Brady’s ventures, maybe Hamilton, in the throes of retirement rumors, can give Le Mans a shot as well.

The special friendship shared by the two contemporaries

Both are 7-time champions, both names synonymous with their sport. Lewis Hamilton and Tom Brady have been in a league of their own. Brady has been left in awe of the F1 behemoth’s success. “I think he’s an artist.”

Hitting the nail on the head while analyzing the 103 GP winner, Brady added, “when he sees the racetrack, he sees it different than everyone else does. Like any great athlete, you have your unique way of doing things—everyone else looks at something one way and you look at it a different way.”

As they say, it takes one to know one. Despite being in two completely different sports, it is the champion’s mentality that keeps bringing these two icons together.