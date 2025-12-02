Despite Chiefs Being 6–6, NFL Legend Believes Travis Kelce’s Retirement Will Be a “High Level Exit”

It’s not just the Kansas City Chiefs having a rough time this season, but their individual stars as well. Specifically, tight end Travis Kelce. He continues to underwhelm nearly as much as his team has in 2025. He has been coming on a bit more lately, recording either 60+ yards or a touchdown in six of his last eight games.

But even that threshold is far below what we used to expect from the perennial Pro Bowler and All-Pro. Against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving, he had five receptions for 45 yards and a score. That used to be a subpar game for him, but now, it’s considered pretty solid. The continued decline in his play over the last few seasons has led to questions about retirement for the 36-year-old Kelce.

There was plenty of talk about him possibly hanging ’em up during the offseason. But there hasn’t been much chatter on the subject during the season… well, until now. The post-Thanksgiving turkey dinner clarity should not be discounted. Hall of Famer Cris Carter was one of the people discussing Kelce’s retirement and why he shouldn’t feel bad about leaving the game while his team is not on top.

“It’s not only how he’s moving, but just where his life is. Like where his media career is, where the other opportunities are. Like sometimes, in this world, you do get an exit door that’s advantageous. It’s not just you being kicked out of the NFL or kicked out of the profession. You’ve got an exit door that’s a high-level exit, and you should take it,” Carter said on Fully Loaded.

While some athletes kind of fade out slowly while they’re hoping to latch on with one or two more teams, think Frank Gore or Carmelo Anthony, Kelce still has the chance to go out as a relevant star. And he gets to leave the NFL for a future brimming with possibilities in the media sector as well.

“He’s gonna have access, and because he’s one of the greatest football players ever, he’s gonna have access to do things. Even if he wasn’t dating Taylor Swift. He’d still have a media career, he’s still a great personality to have and that’s gonna only grow. His conversations, his words. If Gronk can do TV, and if he can be a media personality, why can’t Kelce.”

Kelce’s play has improved slightly over the last few years, as he is on pace to record more receiving yards and TDs this season than he did last year. But last year was arguably the worst campaign of his career since he became a regular starter in 2014.

He’s likely got no more individual accolades coming his way. And with the Chiefs also struggling to keep their heads above mediocrity this season, there likely aren’t any team plaudits coming down the pipeline either.

Best to move on, conserve his body, and make a fortune as a podcaster and NFL analyst like his buddy Rob Gronkowski is doing. Kelce could even get more into acting or hosting games if he wanted. He’s got experience there too.