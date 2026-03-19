Steelers’ Cam Heyward Tight-Lipped on Aaron Rodgers Future a Year After “Darkness Retreat” Remark

The Pittsburgh Steelers once again find themselves in a familiar spot this offseason—waiting on a decision from Aaron Rodgers. With the four-time MVP still undecided about his future, speculation has swirled across the league, and even inside Pittsburgh’s locker room, players are being asked for updates they simply don’t have.

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During a recent episode of his Not Just Football podcast, Steelers captain Cameron Heyward was pressed by co-host Hayden Walsh about whether he had any inside information on Rodgers’ plans. His answer was blunt and cautious: “Nothing. I told him, no, I can’t tell y’all.”

Heyward hinted that conversations were ongoing behind the scenes, but stopped well short of revealing anything meaningful.

“But we’re working, we’re working on that.”

When the hosts joked that he was actively trying to recruit Rodgers, Heyward sidestepped the idea and made it clear he was being more careful with his words this year.

“I’m not using my quote I used last year. I tell you that.”

The comment drew laughter on the show, with Walsh reminding him how much attention his previous offseason remarks had generated. Rather than stirring headlines again, Heyward kept things simple: “I hope he comes back.”

Heyward’s reluctance to say more is notable because of how outspoken he was during the previous offseason. When the Steelers were searching for a quarterback in 2024, he didn’t hesitate to make headlines by dismissing Rodgers’ well-publicized “darkness retreat” and refusing to go to extreme lengths to recruit him.

He said at the time: “I ain’t doing that darkness retreat. Either you want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler or you don’t. It’s that simple.”

That quote quickly spread across the NFL media landscape and became one of the defining soundbites of Pittsburgh’s quarterback pursuit. It also highlighted Heyward’s straightforward leadership style, no theatrics, just a belief that the franchise should sell itself.

The Steelers’ patience has stretched into another offseason, but the circumstances feel more uncertain than a year ago. With veteran options shrinking and younger quarterbacks already off the market, Pittsburgh’s front office is once again left hoping Rodgers will provide clarity soon.

Unlike the previous cycle, when there was internal confidence Rodgers would eventually commit, there has been far less certainty this time. That has only increased the spotlight on players like Heyward whenever they speak publicly.