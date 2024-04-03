“If It’s Dallas, I Am Crying”: Throwback to the Time Micah Parsons Got the Call of His Life From Jerry Jones

For every aspiring athlete dreaming of being a part of the NFL, hearing their name called in the draft by their favorite team is like the cherry on top of an ice cream sundae. Linebacker Micah Parsons got that sweet feeling when the Dallas Cowboys selected him as the 12th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Penn State graduate was decked out in his blue tuxedo on draft day, anxiously waiting for the call from his future NFL team. He couldn’t hold back his emotions, saying, “If it’s Dallas, I’m crying.” Then, like a scene from a dream, the phone rang, and on the other end was Jerry Jones himself.

Hearing “Hey Micah, this is Jerry Jones and I’m calling to tell you that we’re turning your card in!” was the perfect start to Parsons’ NFL journey. His family jumped with joy as their excitement was palpable. Even Jerry couldn’t resist asking if being drafted by the Cowboys was overwhelming for him. However, the star linebacker was filled with unwavering confidence, as he said, “Nah, not at all.”

Micah Parson must have experienced a profound sense of fulfillment washing over him, as all the hard work and dedication he poured into his time at Penn State had finally paid off.

The Dallas Cowboys had their eyes on Micah Parsons throughout his college career, closely monitoring his progress. As seen in the last few seasons, selecting him was one of the best decisions the Cowboys have made over the course of the past five years.

Micah Parsons Wants to Stay With the Dallas Cowboys Throughout His Career

As the 2023 NFL season wrapped up, all eyes were on the Dallas Cowboys as they faced crucial talks with star players, CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott, and Micah Parsons. The fans were filled with worries about how Jerry Jones would navigate these negotiations. An extension for Dak became the talk of the town, which hasn’t yet taken place, and on the other hand, CeeDee was slapped with a fifth-year option. Meanwhile, Micah Parsons was calm and collected, reassuring everyone that he wasn’t stressing over the potential negotiations.

“I love Cowboys nation. I’m extremely grateful to still be a Cowboy. And I hope I’m a Cowboy for life,” said Micah on the NFL Honors red carpet a month ago, as per FOX Sports.

In 2023, Micah bagged 64 total tackles, out of which 36 were solo tackles and a career-high 28 assisted tackles. He even achieved an impressive 14 sacks during the season.

That being said, if the recent Instagram post by the NFL is any indication, Parsons’ excitement speaks volumes and the fans can rest assured that trading away Micah Parsons is the last thing on the franchise’s mind.