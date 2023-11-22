Jason Kelce’s Wife Kylie Wins the Internet With Her Take on Helping Young Girls With Charities by Utilising Her Fame

Kylie Kelce, the supportive wife of Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, has always preferred the energetic ambiance of the stadium stands over the exclusivity of a suite. In a candid interview with Spectrum News in Kansas City, she expressed her enthusiasm for being among the fans, sharing, “I will be in the stands on Monday; I’m a stands girl. I love sitting in the stands, cheering with the fans, even if it’s in an opposing team’s stadium.”

Her inclination to stay behind the camera was highlighted in a tweet by ML Football, which read, “Class Act: Kylie Kelce, the wife of #Eagles star Jason Kelce in KC, says she does not like to be in the public eye, but if she can use the fame to help out young girls with different charities, then she’s ok with it.”

Kylie’s modesty is evident in her own words: “It’s not particularly my cup of tea to be in the spotlight or in front of the camera. I was a communication major in college, and I love to be behind it. That’s my bread and butter.”

Kylie organized a camp that is a unique platform for young girls, ranging from kindergarteners to high school students, to hone their skills and develop a deeper passion for field hockey – a sport that holds a special place in Kylie’s heart.

During the camp, Kylie spoke earnestly about her goals for this initiative. She aspires to motivate and pave the way for a new generation of women athletes, not just in field hockey but across various sports. Her belief is strong in the power of sports as a tool for imparting essential life skills, such as the ability to work effectively as part of a team.

However, her willingness to step into the public eye for a noble cause is both inspiring and commendable. Hosting a field hockey clinic for kids in Kansas City is just one of the ways she leverages her position to make a positive impact.

Philadelphia Eagles Dominate the Chiefs

Kylie Kelce’s prediction for the Chiefs vs. Eagles game came to an exhilarating realization. Prior to the game, she expressed, “I’m just hoping we have enough people in the stadium to say ‘Go Birds’ to get my husband’s first win against the Chiefs. He’s 13 years old; we’re due, I think.”

Her wish was granted in a thrilling match at Arrowhead Stadium, where the Eagles clinched a victory over the Chiefs with a score of 21-17. The Eagles’ win was a significant moment for the Kelce family, as it marked the first time Jason Kelce triumphed over his brother, Travis Kelce, on the field. The game was a nail-biter, with Philadelphia coming back from a 17-7 deficit at halftime.

The Chiefs, despite their strong performance in the previous season, couldn’t score in the second half. Jalen Hurts and D’Andre Swift were instrumental in securing the Eagles’ touchdowns. Kylie, though not in front of the cameras, undoubtedly cheered her heart out for her husband and his team.

Kylie Kelce is a remarkable role model, known not just for her enthusiastic presence during games but also for her deliberate choice to use her public status for the good of others. Her unique take on celebrity status is both admirable and influential.