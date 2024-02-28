“What, Taylor Swift Homemade Pop Tarts?”: Chris Simms Can’t Believe That the Most Famous Woman on the Planet Cooked for Chiefs’ O-Line

Taylor Swift’s journey with Travis Kelce has been nothing but impactful for not only the Kansas City Chiefs but for the NFL itself. Her presence added an estimated $330 million in brand value to the Chiefs and the league. Now, Chiefs’ head coach Andy Reid shared that Taylor Swift baked homemade pop-tarts for the team’s offensive line in an effort to bond with them.

In an interview with Mike Florio and Chris Simms at the NFL Scouting Combine, Andy Reid praised the ‘blank space’ singer for her effort to bond through a thoughtful gesture. Well, we all know such gestures also resonate with Patrick Mahomes.

Andy Reid also humorously noted that he didn’t get one of Taylor Swift’s homemade pop tarts. He said, per SNFonNBC:

“Kind of behind-the-scenes, she, to fit in — she didn’t even know she was doing this, I don’t think — she likes to cook, so she made the offensive linemen these homemade pop tarts. So it was over. She knew right where to go.” Reid added, “She didn’t give me one, and the offensive linemen definitely didn’t give me one.”

Chris Simms was amazed to find out that Taylor Swift, arguably the most famous woman in the world, personally baked pop tarts for her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s teammates. He expressed his surprise, “What, Taylor Swift Homemade Pop Tarts?”

Coach Andy Reid further reflected on Taylor’s “grounded” nature. He added her humble attitude despite the overwhelming fame didn’t make him feel worried about the kind of attention she was getting in Chiefs’ games. Honestly, Taylor Swift keeps on proving that he very well knows how to win over hearts.

A Look at Taylor Swift’ Impact On The NFL

Taylor Swift’s impact on the NFL this year has been beyond expectations as she generated a brand value of $331.5 million for the Kansas City Chiefs and the NFL, per Apex Marketing Group. The calculations have factored in various mediums like print, digital, radio, TV, highlights, and social media, considering the reach after Swift’s first game.

The online news and digital content have contributed the most value with the figure in mid-October at $166 million. Her impact went beyond the brand value, leading to higher viewership, increased engagement, and more fan interest, especially in Travis and Jason Kelce. The league saw its highest regular-season female viewership and best regular season for 18-to-34 year-olds in years.

If we talk about numbers, the male viewership increased by 6% and female viewership by 9%. Another impact that was visible mid-season was the Kansas City Chiefs enjoying high TV ratings. For instance, the divisional win against the Buffalo Bills set a new record with 50.4 million viewers, compared to 34.3 million the previous year.

Not just the league, she even brought in popularity to the designers whose clothes she wore, particularly designer Kristin Juszczyk. Moreover, Travis Kelce’s jersey sales soared by around 400% after Swift’s appearance. Although criticisms have questioned Taylor’s prominence in the NFL, the league recognizes the significant influence. In fact, it truly does broaden the league’s appeal and reach a wider demographic.