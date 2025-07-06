Chiefs News: Patrick Mahomes Eyes to Break Joe Montana’s Elite Record in 2025 NFL Season

Despite having been a starter for just seven seasons, Patrick Mahomes already finds himself trending towards the top of the all-time passing touchdowns leaderboard. Heading into the 2025 regular season, the pride and joy of the Kansas City Chiefs boasts a current career total of 245 passing touchdowns, the 30th most in NFL history.

Given his current average of 37 passing touchdowns per season, Mahomes is all but guaranteed to surpass the likes of Joe Montana at some point this season. The San Francisco 49ers legend finished his storied career with 273 passing touchdowns, good for the 20th most of all time.

Simply put, it’s going to take Mahomes just eight years to accomplish the same feat that Montana spent 15 years working towards, furthering the notion that Mahomes has enjoyed the best start to a career in NFL history. He’s already collected more wins through the first eight years of a career than any other quarterback, including Tom Brady.

Throw in the fact that he’s already claimed the all-time NFL records for having the highest average number of passing yards per game and adjusted net yards per pass attempt, and it becomes readily apparent that we’re all witnessing a generational run right now. As far as Montana is concerned, Mahomes is well within striking distance for each and every single one of his career records.

Despite having played in 80 less games than Montana, Mahomes has already managed to claim the same amount of regular season and Super Bowl MVP awards. When it comes to passing yards, Montana currently leads 40,551 to 32,352.

Given Mahomes’ current average of 4,911 passing yards per season, he’ll likely surpass Montana within the next two years in that category as well. The former 49er managed a career record of 117-47 while collecting four Super Bowl victories along the way.

Montana’s four championships, along with his NFL Hall of Fame status, often saw him be regarded as one of the most successful quarterbacks in the history of the game. Nevertheless, Mahomes’ existence has brought his G.O.A.T. status into question.

Should Mahomes stay in the league for the same exact amount of years that Montana did, while also maintaining his current pace, he’d ultimately retire with 66,729 passing yards and 504 passing touchdowns, both of which would be good for the fifth most in NFL history in their respective categories.

Seeing as Mahomes needs just 28 passing touchdowns to enter the top 20 all time, it’s likely that he will do so this season. The least amount of touchdowns he’s ever produced in any given season is 26, and eight quarterbacks threw 28 or more passing touchdowns in 2024, suggesting that this number is very much in play for Mahomes in 2025.

Barring any major injuries or a series of unfortunate events, the NFL’s premiere passer will almost certainly continue his stretch of dominance. It may be jarring to see these kinds of passing totals at such an early point in a quarterback’s career, but Mahomes appears to be reminding us that records were in fact made to be broken.