Simone Biles and Taylor Swift Continue to Outearn Jonathan Owens and Travis Kelce in 2025 Net Worth Comparison

Despite being nationwide superstars, it’s surprisingly rare for NFL athletes to earn more than their celebrity partners and counterparts. Naturally, selling 100 million records is going to net you more cash than the highest non-quarterback salary at any given time.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, the difference in net worth totals between the football world’s most recognizable couples is still a bit staggering. Take Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens, for example.

An undrafted free agent, Owens initially signed with the Arizona Cardinals in 2018 before being waived due to injury. Since then, he’s battled his way back, while also earning more than $5.5 million in NFL contracts.

Nevertheless, his personal net worth of $2 million pales in comparison to that of his wife. Owens just so happens to be married to one of the best female gymnasts in American history, Simone Biles.

Biles’ collection of real estate properties, brand endorsements, and Olympic gold medals all boost her personal net worth to $25 million, making her the official breadwinner of the household. In total, she’s worth more than $23 million more than her NFL veteran husband, and she did it without having to tackle anyone.

Heralded as the world’s most dynamic power couple today, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift sport arguably the biggest disparity in pay of any couple in America. Considering that Kelce has collected more than $93 million in contracts throughout his 12 years in the league, that’s certainly saying something.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ star pass catcher currently boasts a personal net worth of $90 million. In 2024, his New Heights podcast, which he shares with his brother, fetched a three-year, $100-million deal with Amazon.

The future Hall of Famer recently announced that he has also gone into business with his quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, to open up a brand new, upscale steakhouse in Kansas City as part of his ever-expanding empire.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce's steakhouse "1587 Prime" is opening this summer. The entrancewill have a stadium tunnel before arriving at the host stand and a 10 foot wide refrigerated meat display. The entrance floor will have brass inlay tick markers resembling lines on a… pic.twitter.com/b435X43wZs — BBQ Chiefs (@BBQChiefs) April 15, 2025

Of course, any semblance of wealth is set to disappear in the presence of Taylor Swift. The pop music icon is one of the most recognizable names on the planet, with her recent Eras Tour being the most profitable tour of all time.

It generated more than $2 billion in ticket sales, and according to Bloomberg Economics, her 53 concerts in the United States contributed more than $4.3 billion to the nation’s GDP. Partnered with seemingly every industry, Swift’s business portfolio includes endless deals.

Whether it’s an airliner, a credit card company, clothing manufacturers, or a leading developer in technology such as Apple, Swift likely has some sort of endorsement with them. With a total net worth of $1.2 billion, Swift isn’t just the richest person in her own relationship; she’s one of the wealthiest and influential members of modern-day society.

If Kelce wanted to outearn his girlfriend with his current average salary of $17,125,000, he’d have to play for another 70 years, and that’s if Swift stopped earning money today. Simply put, both Biles and Swift are set up to continue out-earning their partners for the foreseeable future.

Unless either Owens or Kelce can write their own “Love Story” or “Cruel Summer,” then they’ll have to be content with their ladies being in charge.