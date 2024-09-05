“Jason & Travis Kelce Are Riding the Chemtrails of Swifty Ship”: Ben Maller Defends Marlon Humphrey’s Savage Take

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) talks with his brother Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) after he won Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The war of words before the Ravens vs Chiefs game took an interesting turn when Marlon Humphrey took shots at Travis Kelce’s personal affairs. He accused Travis and his brother of leveraging Taylor Swift’s star power to sign a $100 million deal with Amazon, and Fox News’s Ben Maller could not agree more.

Advertisement

Maller talked about Travis and Swift’s relationship on his show, brought up Humphrey’s accusations, and claimed that Taylor Swift fans looking for “some kind of dirt on the relationship” were the reason behind the success of the Kelce brothers podcast:

“Travis Kelce and his brother right now are riding the Chemtrails of the Swifty ship. They are. Every man woman and child with an IQ above 10 knows this without the swifties listening for intel, some kind of dirt on the relationship, the Kelce brothers are simply doing another meat head jaw podcast.”

In the last year, Swift’s global fanbase has had a lot of impact on the NFL and Travis’s popularity but calling it the sole reason behind his fame is unfair.

He is one of the best tight ends of all time with 13000+ passing yards and was instrumental in the team’s three Super Bowl wins. Outside the field, Kelce enjoyed nationwide popularity since his debut and even had his own reality TV dating show in 2016.

His relationship with Swift gave a boost to his social image as the couple was the talk of the town during the 2023 NFL season but nobody can downplay the performance he gave in the year. The duo of Mahomes and Kelce even broke the record for most career TDs in NFL playoffs.

However, Humphrey had a different opinion of Travis and blamed him for ruining the sports podcast business.

Humphrey claims ‘Kelce tried to take everything from me’

The Ravens’ lineman and host of the Punch Line podcast, Humphery fired shots at Kelce for “taking it all” with his podcast. He claimed that the Kelce brothers ruined the podcast business by leveraging their connections with Swift to negotiate a $100 million deal with Amazon.

Humphrey added that he needed to prove a point on the field in the season-opener game calling it a ‘Podcast vs Podcast’ match.

Amazon investing money in Kelce’s podcast can pave the way for more and more creators to bag such deals and Kelce’s famed relationship with Taylor Swift has only brought more fans to the game as seen in the latest ticket sales data.