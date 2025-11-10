Jaxson Dart Concussion: Concerned Brian Daboll Admits He Didn’t Know What Led to the Play

Despite being booked as betting underdogs on the road, a historically undesirable spot, Jaxson Dart and the New York Giants were somehow able to conjure up a 17-7 lead against the Chicago Bears in the third quarter.

Dart produced more than 300 scrimmage yards for the G-Men, and he could’ve done even more damage had it not been for an untimely concussion. Unfortunately for New York, their offense just wasn’t as efficient without him, and that ultimately caused the game to unravel into a 24-20 win for the Bears.

“It’s a tough way to lose,” head coach Brian Daboll sharply stated during his portion of the post-game press conference. He also asserted that he was the one who made the call to have McCarthy stay on the sidelines, and given the Ole Miss product’s injury history, it’s hard to blame Daboll.

“I said, ‘go make sure you get checked by the doctors and get the trainers over…’ I’m not sure exactly which play it happened in. I don’t know the play. I don’t know what led to the play. I’m just concerned for the kid,” Daboll said about the concussion.

Dart will now proceed with the notorious process that is known as the NFL’s concussion protocol. Various evaluations will be done throughout the coming days, and potentially weeks, to determine both the severity of his trauma and his timeline for a potential return.

Although seeing as the Giants are currently holding a 2-8 record on the year, they likely won’t be in much of a hurry, if any, to see Dart back under center.

Unlike most in his position, the 22-year-old welcomes contact. That added level of grit has helped to draw him the admiration of several head coaches, such as Daboll and Jon Gruden, but it also poses a potential risk to the longevity of Dart’s career.

The Giants have already been forced to hear these concerns, and they will only field more questions about the play style until a serious discussion is finally had. Is the short-term, immediate production worth the potential risk?

That’s what the front office and coaching staff will be forced to answer come January. He may not have the best record to start a career, but it’s also undeniable that Dart is the source of the most optimism that the Big Apple has seen since Eli Manning.

His youth is an asset that the Giants can build around, but it won’t mean much if he’s been run into the ground before his rookie contract expires.