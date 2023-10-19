‘Small & Undersized’ George Kittle Was Stuffed With Tonnes of Protein & Good Calories by His Dad; “Take an Extra Peanut Butter & Jelly”

Strength isn’t just about size; it’s a mindset, and George Kittle proves it effectively, redefining the tight end position for the San Francisco 49ers with his formidable physique and unwavering grit. Kittle, the heart of the 49ers’ offense, is an enigma, especially considering his rather unremarkable beginning at Norman High School in Oklahoma, where the Power 5 schools largely ignored him.

Advertisement

However, the tables turned dramatically upon his arrival at Iowa. Once a 6-foot-2, 201-pound freshman, Kittle embarked on an incredible physical transformation, adding an inch and 50 pounds of pure muscle, thanks to a redshirt season and a meticulously planned diet. This evolution wasn’t just about athletic commitment but also a fascinating dietary journey, as revealed in his recent tell-all with GQ Sports.

George Kittle Reveals the Secret Behind His Physique

In a candid chat with GQ Sports, Kittle reminisced about his early days, a time when he was deemed too small for the tight end position. His physique, though not imposing in his teenage years, underwent a drastic transformation, all thanks to a family-influenced diet and a rigorous conditioning program.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/InsiderLife/status/1714807111433998628?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

“My dad was always about good calories and protein,” Kittle shared, wearing his vintage Kodiak shirt, a nod to his roots. “Being small and undersized, he’d tell me, ‘Hey, take an extra peanut butter and jelly and a glass of milk before bed.'” While his father introduced him to the protein-rich world of meats, his mother, a vegetarian, balanced his diet with greens.

This duality in diet not only helped him bulk up but also ingrained in him a value for nutritional balance. Fast forward to today; most of his family has embraced vegetarianism, and while they haven’t pushed Kittle, they’ve influenced his dietary choices. “Red meat is not the right way to eat,” his father now advocates, a significant shift from the days of steak and burgers.

From All-Meat to Mindful Eating, George Kittle’s Journey

Kittle acknowledges the health implications of continuous red meat consumption, yet, he isn’t ready to let go of his carnivorous inclinations entirely. “I enjoy meat,” he confesses, but he’s not indiscriminate. The four-time Pro Bowler ensures quality, often acquiring his cuts straight from farmer’s markets or the farms themselves. “I don’t just buy the five-dollar beef from Walmart. I aim for higher quality,” he adds. This conscious choice extends to his preference for lean meats, a far cry from his earlier belief that “all calories are good calories.”

Now, it’s all about being smart with his food intake to prolong his career and maintain his peak physical condition. “Chicken and steak, as clean as it gets. It’s more dialed in than when I was a rookie,” Kittle reflects on his evolved dietary approach. His current standpoint on nutrition underscores not just personal growth but an adaptation necessitated by the demands of his career.

Advertisement

Kittle’s journey towards gaining a great physique is not just about his diet but a holistic approach to health, performance, and longevity in one of the most physically demanding sports in the world. And as he continues to make waves in the NFL, one thing is clear: the extra peanut butter and jelly have paid off big time.