“I Know How Smart He Is”: Patrick Mahomes Backs Broadcaster Tom Brady and Picks Peyton Manning Over “Coach” Eli

In preparation for his Super Bowl LIX faceoff against the Philadelphia Eagles, Patrick Mahomes took time to acknowledge what it will mean to have Tom Brady himself on the call as he attempts to pull off the first three-peat in modern-day NFL history.

Advertisement

At his latest official Super Bowl press conference, the eight-year veteran had nothing but positive things to say about the experience that Brady can bring to fans. “I’m super excited for him to have the opportunity to call the Super Bowl, because I know how smart he is and how great he is at talking football. I’ve learned firsthand through the advice that he has given me.”

The comments come at a convenient time for Brady, who has come under fire in recent weeks as fans question the quality of his commentary. Now occupying a place in the booth for the biggest game of the year, despite having less than a year’s worth of experience in commentary, Brady will once again find himself with something to prove on Championship Sunday.

Noting that the Chiefs rarely find themselves playing in FOX-broadcasted games, Mahomes is more than excited to have the G.O.A.T potentially calling history on his behalf this Sunday. With one more win, Mahomes can officially tie Brady’s record for most consecutive playoff wins in NFL history.

Despite currently enjoying the greatest start to a QB career in NFL history, the Kansas City signal caller wasn’t quite ready to compare himself to the former New England Patriot, proclaiming “I have a long ways to go so I don’t think he’s too worried about that.”

Mahomes’ is likely telling the truth about learning from Brady’s advice as well, considering that the seven-time champion was blocked from two Super Bowls by him.

With that in mind, the three-time Super Bowl MVP sided with Brady and backed coach Peyton Manning to find some production against his brother, Eli sooner than later in the pro bowl.

“I mean, Peyton’s gotta win something, man. Eli’s dominating the flag football challenges, so I’m gonna take Peyton. He’s gotta get on the scoreboard, all the pro bowl games it seems like Eli is winning,” Mahomes explained.

The two-time MVP has no reason to trust Brady’s intuition, and one can never go wrong when picking between either of the Manning Brothers. Set to become an all-time thrower, Mahomes has seemingly already been accepted into the fold by the NFL’s most illustrious quarterbacks.

The Texas Tech product will look to claim his fourth Super Bowl MVP when he takes on Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles in a championship rematch on February 9th, at 6:30pm EST in New Orleans, Louisiana.