“Shedeur Sanders Said, Vibe in the QB Room is Positive”: Shannon, Chad Johnson Dissect Browns’ Crowded QB Room

Despite head coach Kevin Stefanski insisting that the team is “not even there yet” in regards to picking a quarterback for the upcoming season, many are already surmising that the Cleveland Browns have a plan in mind. With the general consensus being that Joe Flacco is the consensus starter, barring injury or poor play, the dispute has shifted towards who would play in light of an unfortunate circumstance.

Following his slide in the 2025 NFL Draft, Shedeur Sanders seems to be as popular as ever. While some have suggested that the second-generation signal caller is likely entering Cleveland’s QB room with a chip on his shoulder, the former Colorado Buffalo maintains that the “vibes” amongst the four quarterbacks are “positive.”

In stating his belief that “the cream always rises to the top,” NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe believes that Sanders will inevitably beat out Dillon Gabriel for the QB2 spot.

“If Shedeur is what he believes he is and his supporters believe he is, when the opportunity presents itself, he’ll get in there and he won’t look back.”

For all of the headlines that have gone against him, Shedeur Sanders still maintains a sizable toolkit that could help to build a respectable NFL career. The regular season record may not have been glamorous, but the 23-year-old still managed to outdo both his conference and the FBS in major passing metrics.

Sanders’ 2024 campaign saw him throw for 4,134 passing yards, the fourth most of any quarterback last season. Not only was his pass completion percentage of 74% enough to lead his class, it also set an All-time FBS record.

Throw in the fact that he was able to outsell every other player in his draft class apart from Cam Ward and his former teammate, Travis Hunter, and it certainly seems as if the 2024 Golden Arm winner has all the makings of a future star. Nevertheless, he’s still forced to work his way up the depth chart of one of the most destitute franchises in all of football.

According to both Sharpe and his co-host, the former Cincinnati Bengal, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, “luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity.” While he is still taking his time to prepare, Sanders seems to have all of the opportunities in the world in front of him.

Much like his college career, Sanders finds himself challenged with making the most out of a less-than-ideal situation. Considering that he’s proven himself capable of doing so through his time spent at both Jackson State and Colorado, critics shouldn’t rush to count him out just yet.

In an ideal world, Sanders is able to sit behind and learn from a healthy, Super Bowl MVP veteran in Flacco, who is more than willing to show the rookies the ropes on his way out. Unfortunately, the reality of the Cleveland Browns has, historically, never been ideal.

Nevertheless, his presence on the sidelines alone will likely be enough to sell some extra tickets and merchandise. Meaning that, for better or worse, Sanders will have the potential to make the Browns interesting again. That alone is certainly a feat worth celebrating.