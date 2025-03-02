Chiefs’ Heartbreak in the Super Bowl Made Senior Insider Stay Away from Sports Media for a Week

The Chiefs and their fans entered Super Bowl 59 with confidence, believing they could pull off a three-peat. However, no one—neither the team nor their supporters—could have foreseen what was about to unfold. When the final whistle blew at the Superdome, heads hung low, shoulders slumped, and the weight of defeat settled over them.

Advertisement

It wasn’t just the loss itself—it was the sheer magnitude of it. Everyone connected to the team processed it in their way, with one insider even avoiding sports media for an entire week.

The Chiefs’ senior team reporter, Matt McMullen, opened up about how he coped with the crushing loss in Super Bowl 59.

“It was disappointing. It’s not what we expected. It takes a while to get over it. I think for a week, I didn’t consume any sports media. Just tried to turn my brain off for a little bit but that doesn’t mean you don’t process it. Really one emotion that I kept feeling, even more so than being bummed out was just being grateful.”

While the loss weighed heavily on him, it also offered a fresh perspective. As a longtime Chiefs fan, McMullen had experienced this stage countless times, and more often than not, the outcome had been in their favor. This time, however, the sting of defeat made him appreciate the journey even more.

Voice of the Chiefs, Mitch Holthus, pointed out that seeing the Chiefs GM and his staff grind and prepare for the Combine and the draft immediately after the crushing defeat is what helped him in moving on and feel better. If the fans felt this bad after watching their team lose, how did the players who played and lost in the final feel?

Patrick Mahomes grapples with the Chiefs Super Bowl loss

Patrick Mahomes called the loss the worst feeling in the world. He believes it will take him a long time to get over that feeling as the loss will haunt him for a long time. But the two losses he suffered in the Super Bowl will also act as a motivation for him to reach that stage again and come out as a winner next time. But it’s going to hurt for a while.

“There’s no way around it. Anytime you lose a Super Bowl, it’s the worst thing in the world. It will stick with you for the rest of your career. I mean these will be the two losses that will motivate me to be even better, for the rest of my career. Because you only get so few of these and you have to capitalize on them.”

The Chiefs HC, Andy Reid, said as far as bad days go, it was one of the worst. But there are always lessons they can learn from the loss. However, the process of learning from those losses hasn’t begun for his team on purpose. They will soon reconvene shortly and start the process by talking about it and highlighting the things that need improvement.

This wasn’t the first loss that the Chiefs suffered under Reid and Mahomes and it won’t be the last. However, remembering and reliving the feeling when things did go your way is the best way to get over the loss. Chasing that feeling will help you move on. It won’t come as a surprise if Kansas City is in the Super Bowl yet again next season.