Travis Kelce’s Ex-Flame Kayla Nicole Makes Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Tear Up With Special Birthday Surprise

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of current NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes, has her birthday countdown going. This is why, recently, Brittany’s friends, including ex-flame of Travis Kelce – Kayla Nicole, came together to organize a heartwarming surprise. The gesture left Brittany Mahomes, who will be celebrating her 28th birthday very soon, deeply moved and teary-eyed.

Nicole, along with other friends of Brittany Mahomes, surprised the mom of two with an early birthday get together. Brittany, an ex pro soccer player herself, was born on September 1, 1995. However, her diva group couldn’t wait for the date to arrive and had early plans for her.

Kayla Nicole Surprises Brittany Ahead of Her Birthday

Birthdays are always special and similar was the case with Brittany Mahomes. She was visibly emotional on seeing the surprise orchestrated by Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole. The video on Instagram captured the genuine reactions of Patrick Mahomes’ wife. Kayla also shared the moment on her Instagram story with the caption, “Surprising our birthday girl.”

Brittany was seen with an initial gasp of surprise as she covered her mouth in astonishment. Brittany shared the video of the surprise celebrations on her Instagram and posted the images with the caption, “I cried”. In another IG post, Kayla Nicole shared a series of images featuring the entire group of friends, captioning it, “a special bday surprise for our bday girl”

Its heartening to see that both, Kayla and Brittany have maintained a strong friendship, despite Kayla ending her relationship with Patrick’s pal and Kansas City teammate Travis Kelce a little while back. Kudos to Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole who put their past relationship awkwardness aside on occasions like these.

Brittany Mahomes is Back at the Arrowhead

The Kansas City Chiefs marked their return to Arrowhead Stadium after two weeks on the road with a thrilling 33-32 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Among the attendees at the arrowhead was none other than Brittany Mahomes. She shared her excitement by posting pictures on Instagram. The images captured the Mahomes family, with the first two pictures featuring Brittany, Patrick, and their daughter Sterling Skye.

Despite their star players Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce not being in the lineup, the Chiefs managed to secure the win. The Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up for another promising season. Presence of family members at games adds a personal touch and gives extra motivation to players to perform their best, something which Brittany seldom fails to do.