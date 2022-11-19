Keenan Allen’s Injury Report: Will The Chargers Wide Receiver Play Against The Chiefs On Sunday?

Oct 23, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) runs for a first down before he is stopped by Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks (56) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The 11th week of the 2022 NFL season has arrived, and daily practice reports are becoming increasingly lengthy as injury updates arrive. The Chargers practiced again on Wednesday in preparation for their Week 11 matchup with the Chiefs. Wide receiver Keenan Allen was among those who did not play due to a hamstring injury.

Allen’s most recent hamstring re-aggravation occurred during the bye week, forcing him to slow down his progression. Allen said he’s been rehabbing every day but isn’t sure how close he is to returning.

“I couldn’t tell you,” Allen said when asked when he’ll be able to play again. “Because the game speed is so different from running, this will take some time. I’ll wait and see how it feels today.”

Also Read: “Another Peyton Manning Record Now Belongs to Tom Brady”: Tampa Bay QB Demolished Three Records Against Rams On Sunday

Keenan Allen’s Injury Report

Keenan Allen’s availability to play this week is listed as questionable. Prior to the Chargers’ Sunday night game against the Chiefs, the veteran wide receiver participated in the team’s walk-through on Friday after practicing on Thursday.

injury update: Keenan Allen (hamstring) is questionable to return. — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) September 11, 2022

According to the team’s official injury report, Allen (hamstring) made a limited return to practice on Wednesday. Additionally, head coach Brandon Staley stated that Allen would resume participating in individual drills, increasing the likelihood that he will play against Kansas City on Sunday night.

Before the crucial Sunday Night match, Allen will probably still be listed as “questionable.” In order to keep up with the Chiefs, the Chargers will probably take a pass-heavy approach, so if Allen is able to play, he is worth starting as a WR2.

Joshua Palmer and DeAndre Carter are still starter options if Allen misses his third straight game, especially if Mike Williams (ankle) is once again sidelined.

When asked if it’s possible he plays against the Chiefs, Allen responded, “I hope.” I desire to. However, Allen wants to make sure he is prepared to play all four quarters before he actually makes his return.

After a six-week absence, he played 23 offensive snaps in Week 7, but this time, Allen wants to make sure he’s fully recovered.

Also Read: Kerby Joseph Stats 2022: After Intercepting Aaron Rodgers Twice, The Lions Safety Is Attracting Global Attention