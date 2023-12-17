Perplexed TJ Watt Couldn’t Believe Jersey Jerry Has DMed the LB’s Wife Dani Watt Multiple Times

In the latest episode of “Pardon My Take,” NFL star TJ Watt was caught off guard when he learned about Jersey Jerry’s persistent attempts to contact his wife, Dani Watt. The revelation led to a hilarious exchange between Watt and Jerry.

The moment unfolded when Jersey Jerry casually mentioned his relentless DMs to both TJ and his wife, Dani, over the years. His main aim? To get a birthday wish from TJ. Surprised, TJ asked, “My wife?” to which Jerry responded, “Oh, you don’t know this, TJ.”

The podcast host added, “Jerry has DMed your wife multiple times,” leading to TJ’s bewildered inquiry, “Regarding?” Explaining his motives, Jerry shared that he had been asking for a birthday wish or a game of Madden. Despite the unusual approach, Jerry hoped Dani would relay his messages to TJ.

He recounted one particular DM from 2020: “Would you be able to pass along a message to TJ for me? My birthday’s coming up, and it’s hard for me to get in contact with my favorite player ever. I’m just a regular guy, but a diehard Steelers fan. I’d love for my birthday wish to come true.” This candid revelation led to an eruption of laughter from everyone in the studio.

The Journey of TJ Watt and Dani Watt

In a picturesque setting, T.J. Watt exchanged vows with his girlfriend, Dani Rhodes, in 2022. The rite happened at a breathtaking Mexican lodge. Rhodes, an extraordinary athlete herself, boasts an outstanding history as an All-American soccer participant from Wisconsin.

Both hail from Waukesha County, with Rhodes being a celebrated multi-game athlete at some point in her high school years at Waukesha West High School. Their wedding ceremony, held in Cabo San Lucas, became a scenic affair, with their own family and friends in attendance.

The putting-on on a beach on the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula became nothing short of magical. Social media posts revealed the couple, each former University of Wisconsin sports star, taking walks alongside the beach against a backdrop of a beautiful sunset and gentle waves.