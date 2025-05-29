Myles Garrett’s Rumored Girlfriend Chloe Kim Dated This Renowned Skateboarder Before Splitting in 2022

If Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship has taught us one thing, it’s that the sports world loves a good power couple rumor. And right now, all eyes are on Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett and Olympic snowboarding icon Chloe Kim. They have set the internet buzzing after their joint appearance at the 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Awards in Tokyo, where their chemistry on the orange carpet was impossible to ignore.

The Browns star, dressed in a sharp navy suit, was spotted standing supportively beside Kim, who stunned in an elegant off-shoulder gown herself. But their standing and posing together weren’t the only visual cues.

Later that night, the snowboarder appeared in an interview, where Kim playfully dropped the word “romance,” prompting a grin from Myles Garrett — a cute sequence of events that only added more fuel to the dating speculation fire.

As of writing, neither athlete has confirmed a relationship brewing, but as usual, NFL fans have been quick to read between the lines, eager to learn more about Kim. A little digging into this topic reveals that before the buzz around Garrett, Kim had her fair share of headlines in the dating department.

In fact, her most recent public relationship was with Evan Berle, a skateboarder she began dating in early 2020. The couple appeared supportive and aligned throughout her Olympic run, with Berle even celebrating her gold medal win in Beijing in 2022.

However, later in the same year, Kim revealed they had broken up. “My boyfriend and I are broken up. I’m a single lady for the holidays,” she shared at an event, clarifying the split had happened “a little bit” ago.

Before Berle, Chloe was linked to another familiar name in the snowboarding scene, Toby Miller. The two were childhood friends turned sweethearts and first turned heads when they walked the red carpet together at the 2019 ESPYs and Kids’ Choice Sports Awards.

One of the highlights of their time together was Miller’s touching description of his bond with Kim: “We’ve been best friends since we were probably 9 years old, just been growing up snowboarding together.”

Despite their platonic bond spanning years, the duo’s romantic relationship, unfortunately, was short-lived. It reportedly ended in 2020 after beginning just a year prior.

So, from growing up on the slopes with Toby to going public with Evan, and now possibly cozying up to Myles Garrett, Chloe Kim’s dating history reflects both her public appeal and her intensely private nature.

As for her rumored romance with Garrett, it remains just that — a rumor. But with their public connection, mutual admiration, shared sports stardom, and how good they look together, fans wouldn’t mind if the two made it official. Because let’s be honest: Chloe Kim and Myles Garrett would make one of the most compelling power couples in sports today.