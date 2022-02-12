“Jeopardy probably could use you”: Kirk Cousins hilariously wants Aaron Rodgers to retire from the NFL

Aaron Rodgers took his 4th MVP trophy a few days ago, cementing his place as the NFL’s elite. And Kirk Cousins hopes the gunslinger hangs up his boots for the sake of the NFC North.

The NFL honours took place last night just days before the much-awaited Super Bowl. MVP (Aaron Rodgers), coach of the year (Mike Vrabel), defensive player of the year (T.J. Watt), offensive rookie of the year (Ja’Marr Chase), defensive rookie of the year (Micah Parsons), comeback player of the year (Joe Burrow) and assistant coach of the year (Dan Quinn) were given out to the best of the best during the 2021 NFL season.

Aaron Rodgers won the award in back-to-back seasons after another stellar season. The Packers went on the have the best record in the NFC, and won the North for the 3rd straight time, and the 9th under Rodgers.

So it’s not wonder that Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins wants the QB to call it quits.

Kirk Cousins wants Aaron Rodgers to retire.

Aaron Rodgers took a swing at hosting the gameshow Jeopardy during last offseason. And Kirk Cousins hopes the QB will make that his full time career.

“I need him for my sake to have one last breath in the NFL. And to be arms wide open to the golf course and to retirement. And so my advice to him would be, you know what? Golf, I know you like golf there, and I know you got other interests. Jeopardy probably could use you. My neighborhood in the NFC North would get a lot more manageable if he would go embrace Jeopardy with arms wide. open. So that’d be my suggestion there.”

Rodgers ended the season ranked first in the NFL in touchdown percentage (7.0), interception percentage (0.8), passer rating (111.9), QBR (68.8) and adjusted net yards per attempt (8.0). He led the league in all the same categories last season during his MVP season.

Over the final seven games of 2021, Rodgers completed 72.0 percent of his passes, threw 20 touchdown passes without an interception and produced a passer rating of 124.4. His seven-game streak with two or more touchdown passes and zero interceptions is the second-longest in NFL history. He also set a new NFL record (breaking his own from last season) with 13 games of multiple touchdown passes and no interceptions in 2021.

