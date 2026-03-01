Jeremiyah Love Explains Why He Did Extra Work for NFL Teams at the 2026 Combine

Star running back Jeremiyah Love didn’t have much left to prove entering the 2026 NFL Combine, but that didn’t stop him from treating Indianapolis like another opportunity to raise the bar.

Advertisement

The St. Louis native closed his career at Notre Dame Fighting Irish football as one of the most prolific backs in program history. In 2025, he rushed for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns, brought home the school’s first-ever Doak Walker Award, and finished as a top-four finalist for the Heisman Trophy. By the time he arrived at the Combine, he was already widely viewed as the RB1 in the 2026 draft class. He left with that status reinforced.

Love chose to participate in on-field drills, and the 40-yard dash, and his 4.36 officially ranked second among running backs, trailing only Arkansas’ Mike Washington, who posted a 4.33. Love’s time tied current Detroit Lions back Jahmyr Gibbs and came in faster than Saquon Barkley ran coming out of college.

For most prospects, a 4.36 at 212 pounds would be a celebration. For Love, it was confirmation and motivation.

Despite posting one of the fastest times at his position, Love admitted afterward he had aimed even higher, reportedly targeting the 4.2 range. That internal standard speaks to the mindset he has embraced throughout his college career under head coach Marcus Freeman: “Choose hard.”

What truly stood out wasn’t just the time on the clock, but what Love chose to do afterward. When teams asked him to stay out for additional drills, he didn’t hesitate.

“I just wanted to showcase everything,” Love explained to Stacey Dales. “I’m not just a great running back but I’m a great receiver as well. I just wanted to showcase that ability. I get to run a little bit, but in the backfield, I don’t get to open up like that too much. So when I get out wide, I get to showcase my speed a little bit.”

Don’t expect to see Jeremiyah Love workout at Notre Dame’s Pro Day – he just CRUSHED a COMPLETE performance at the combine and told me all about it. Including what he plans on eating tonight to celebrate…@NDFootball | @nflnetwork | @NFLGameDay #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/dWlgGWJG1Z — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) February 28, 2026

That willingness to do extra work in front of evaluators reflects the same mentality that carried him to national prominence. Love has never framed himself as just a ball-carrier. At Notre Dame, he developed into a complete offensive weapon. Patient behind blocks, explosive through the hole, and smooth in the passing game.

During bag drills in Indianapolis, his footwork and burst out of cuts were among the cleanest in the group. In pass-catching work, he displayed soft hands and fluid route-running, reinforcing what scouts saw on film throughout the 2025 season.

Love’s 4.36 also compares favorably to recent Notre Dame backs. Audric Estime ran a 4.71, Kyren Williams clocked a 4.65, and Dexter Williams posted a 4.57 at their respective Combines. Love didn’t just separate himself from this year’s class; he created distance from recent history. And yet, he still viewed the performance through a lens of improvement.

That reaction aligns with his long-held philosophy about growth.

“If something is easy, it isn’t good for you,” Love said when asked what “Choose hard” means to him. “I worked for everything I have. When I got to college, I didn’t come in looking for handouts or money. I came in, put my head down and worked and gained everything I’ve gained. Choose hard — I want to work for everything, and once I work for it, I feel like I’ve earned it.”

Love confirmed he will sit out Notre Dame’s Pro Day but plans to attend and support his teammates. From a draft perspective, he has little left to gain. His film, production, and now verified athletic testing have solidified his standing.