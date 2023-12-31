Deebo Samuel Continues to Vouch for Brock Purdy as the MVP Despite Christian McCaffrey’s Better Odds

The San Francisco 49ers’ Christmas was spoiled after a heartbreaking 33-19 loss to the Ravens. It was even worse for their star QB, Brock Purdy, who threw a career-high four interceptions and a not-so-MVP-like 42.6 passer rating. This greatly affected his odds, even nudging Christian McCaffrey to second place in the MVP race. So, did all this stop WR Deebo Samuel from voicing his support for his QB?

Advertisement

Ahead of their matchup at the Commanders’ home turf this Sunday, Deebo caught the Faithful’s eyes very quickly with his pregame fit. He can be seen sporting a customized vest, which has MVP embroidered on it almost everywhere. It also has 13 on both the front and the back, along with ‘Purdy’.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/49ers/status/1741485311727714500?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

This custom job was apparently taken up by 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk’s wife, Kristin. Mere hours after Deebo’s now-viral video, she took to Instagram to share a collage of the customized vest in the first part, then Deebo’s ramp walk to the gridiron in the latter part. She wrote in the captions, “Changed some things this week and dressed someone other than myself!”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C1hdTmKuLXm/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Deebo’s vest has since made quite an impression on the fans. While some showed optimism, others didn’t shy away from taking a dig at him and his QB teammate.

This optimistic fan feels Purdy and Deebo will kill against the Commanders.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/xCuhrizmaa1/status/1741486857618358284?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Another chimed in and showed support.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JaysonCosmo/status/1741485687692738772?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, this fan feels Brock Purdy in the MVP race is nothing but a lost cause.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JCR_JWOWisBACK/status/1741490380892213627?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This one took a jab at Deebo and wrote, “Bro is a walking embarrassment.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PlayoffBobby/status/1741490240496218426?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This vest might have been the lucky charm that the 49ers needed as Purdy found Deebo for a 2-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter and led the team by 10 points. This will definitely help his case for the MVP, which took a brutal hit last week.

Brock Purdy Is No Longer at the Top of the MVP Race

Steven Cheah recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to report on the updated MVP odds after Week 16. The Niners QB has been on top for a while after dominating the Eagles but is not in the fifth position with +1600 odds after the Ravens’ beat-down. His own teammate, RB Christian McCaffrey, is ahead of him in the race — notably in the second place — with a +450 odds.

As of now, Lamar Jackson is at the top and will likely stay there for a while. He has -200 odds, and the Ravens’ performance against the Dolphins might propel him even further. He has already racked up four touchdowns by the third quarter and is leading by 22 points.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/StevenCheah/status/1739509771122737400?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Niners, on the other hand, are also leading while clashing with the Commanders. They currently have a 10-point lead. However, Purdy has once again thrown an interception, and it’s not even the end of the game yet.

Regardless of how Week 17 concludes, Lamar will remain at the top. Other than McCaffrey, Tyreek Hill is the only other non-QB player on the list with +3300 odds, exactly on par with Jalen Hurts’. Fans might be divided in their choice, but Deebo Samuel will definitely keep his support for his QB.