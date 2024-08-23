Jerod Mayo Provides Positive Update on Drake Maye’s Progress

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) looks to pass during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium. Credits: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Drake Maye, the Patriots’ No. 3 pick, continues to get better with each snap and has shown qualities worthy of being their franchise QB for years to come. This has impressed many including the HC, Jerod Mayo.

Advertisement

During a press conference, Mayo highlighted the progress Maye has made and how much he likes what he’s seeing from his rookie QB. He pointed out that UNC alum wasn’t handling setbacks well during the early half of the preseason.

But now as the camp ends and the season approaches, he has shown a lot of improvement in handling adverse situations, showing mental toughness. Mayo feels this is one of the most important qualities that a franchise QB should have.

“You guys remember early on, he was throwing interceptions and he would get so down on himself. I would say now as we exit camp, he’s done a lot better job being able to pull the nose up on the plane when it seems like it’s going down. I think that’s an important quality,” Mayo said.

#Patriots HC Jerod Mayo says Drake Maye has improved his mental toughness during training camp: “You guys remember early on, he was throwing interceptions and he would get so down on himself. I would say now as we exit camp, he’s done a lot better job being able to pull the nose… pic.twitter.com/tb46PTT8t1 — Carlos Talks Pats (@LosTalksPats) August 23, 2024

During his preseason debut against the Panthers, Maye lasted for only a single drive, completing only 2 passes for 19 yards. In comparison, the Patriots’ other rookie QB, Joe Milton shone, delivering a more assuring performance. This added pressure on the 1st round pick.

However, during the second game against the Eagles, he got to spend extended time on the field and fared much better. He took part in 24 plays, completing 6/11 passes for 47 yards and added a rushing TD. The UNC alum was more vocal, and composed, and outperformed his QB competitor Jacoby Brissett.

Despite a considerably better performance, Maye was inconsistent for 2nd half of the match against the Eagles, and was slow in getting reads, causing stagnation. His big throws missed the receivers, showing a need for a lot of improvement.

He will have a whole year to improve and learn the pro-style offense, as Mayo plans to stick with Brissett for the upcoming season.

Drake Maye Still a Work In Progress For Jerod Mayo

The Patriots young HC reiterated his statement from last week, placing his trust in veteran Brissett despite Maye clearly outperforming him. For their preseason finale against the Commanders, Mayo stated his intent to start the veteran.

However, the UNC Alum like the previous game will come in at 2nd and get extended snaps. He also stated that both Milton and Zappe will also get some playing time. The Patriots plan to play most of the starters yet again unlike many teams unwilling to risk them. This also depicts the depth of Mayo’s QBs for the regular season.

Brissett will start the season barring an injury and will keep the job regardless of results. Maye will take up the backup role and will only assume the starting job when he proves that he has surpassed Brissett and is ready.