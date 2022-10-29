Washington Commanders Trade Rumors: Landon Collins to Ereck Flowers; Players Washington May Consider Trading

The NFL’s trade deadline is November 1st at 4 P.M. The Washington Commanders are still riding high after an impressive win last week. However, the franchise has been relatively quiet on possible trade aspects, of course, with the exception of William Jackson.

It’s no secret that William Jackson wants out, and there are plenty of teams in need of cornerbacks who play a lot of man coverage (his preferred scheme). Even after his two-touchdown performance in Week 5, Dyami Brown’s role in the offence remains limited, and Kendall Fuller’s expiring contract is definitely appealing.

Ron Rivera this week said a loss today unlikely puts Commanders into sell-mode at the trade deadline. He also told @TheAthletic “You can’t be closed-minded.” Also: Sourcing on Daron Payne’s trade market and shopping William Jackson; Move Antonio Gibson?https://t.co/quxjnKWk02 — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 23, 2022

The trade of Antonio Gibson was previously reported to be one of the hot trends, but head coach Ron Rivera stated, “We’re not looking to move anybody. You have to listen if something outrageous comes up, but we have no intention of moving anyone.”

Commanders Ron Rivera says, “We have no intention” of trading Antonio Gibson. Said it “Bums me out” that someone is putting that out. Believes in the two-back set. — David Harrison (@DHarrison82) October 28, 2022

It is now clear that the Washington Commanders’ front office and Coach Ron Rivera do not want to trade away talent for future picks. However, if they do not trade out, they may look for a trade-in to bolster their play-off chances.

Top Talents Washington Commanders May Look For

Chris Harris Jr.

The Commander’s backup is excellent. Kendall Fuller, William Jackson, and Bobby McCain are all experienced pros with league success; Kam Curl is a rising star at safety and the defense’s ultimate chess piece due to his positional versatility; and Benjamin St-Juste and Darrick Forrest are intriguing building blocks.

Landon Collins

The Commanders appear content to let Darrick Forrest experience growing pains. After a spectacular season debut against Jacksonville, Forrest’s aggressive playing style got the best of him against Detroit, as he was beat in coverage for a touchdown by Josh Reynolds and overshot his spot on multiple running plays.

Ereck Flowers

When a former player is trending on Twitter during a game, you know things are bad. That was the case for Flowers on Sunday, when Washington’s offensive line struggled to protect Carson Wentz, allowing nine sacks.

Alexander (AJ) Johnson

Right now, the Commanders are dealing with a slew of defence issues. While the secondary is their primary concern, the linebacker position has produced nothing with Cole Holcomb looking like a shell of the stud he was in 2021.

