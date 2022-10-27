Deshaun Watson’s Attorney Calls Latest Lawsuit a ‘Complete Sham’ After Presenting Shocking New Evidences

Deshaun Watson is on track to return from his 11-game suspension on Dec. 4 when the Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans. Syndication Usa Today

Deshaun Watson’s attorney made it absolutely clear that the Browns Quarterback will not settle the latest s*xual misconduct lawsuit.

Lately, Deshaun Watson has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. He was bombarded with a plethora of s*xual harassment cases a while ago and although he settled all the cases, NFL fans were not pleased to see him get away that easily.

He was suspended for 6 games by the league at first for his conduct. However, the suspension was then extended to 11 games taking into account the enormous backlash the league was facing on different social media platforms.

Just when everyone thought that the Deshaun Watson s*xual misconduct saga was over, recently, another woman filed a lawsuit against the Browns Quarterback claiming that he forced her to have oral s*x with him.

As expected, NFL fans demanded action while Watson’s team denied the claims. Nevertheless, the case definitely instilled doubts in everyone’s mind regarding the timeline of the Browns QB’s return.

Deshaun Watson Will Not Settle The Latest Lawsuit

Many demanded a season ban on Watson but to be honest, the NFL taking any drastic step after this one lawsuit never seemed a likely possibility. Amidst all this, Watson’s team recently presented text messages claiming that the accuser was trying desperately to connect with Watson even after the alleged assault took place.

“Over 35 texts that she sent to him after this event that supposedly occurred that was so traumatic to her,” Watson’s attorney Rusty Hardin told FOX 8 I-Team.

Hardin claimed that Watson has had enough and called the latest lawsuit a complete sham. Moreover, Rusty made it very clear that there will be no more settlements for such “false” allegations.

If Watson’s case keeps getting stronger, his expected return in December could very much turn out to be a likely possibility. For now, he is allowed to practice with his mates from November 14th and is expected to play his first game of the season against his former franchise, the Houston Texans in December.

The Browns went all out to rope Deshaun into their unit. So far, the franchise has struggled to gain winning momentum and would be hoping to see Deshaun back on the field quite soon.

