“Jerry Jones Ain’t Gonna Let Micah Parsons Hit That Street”: Cam Newton Weighs In on Cowboys’ Extensions

Jerry Jones has long lost the element of surprise when it comes to his public comments. At this point, it often seems like even he isn’t sure what he’s saying. So when he took thinly veiled shots at his own players, it didn’t come as a shock to those familiar with the Cowboys’ outspoken owner. This time, Jones raised eyebrows when asked about Micah Parsons’ contract situation.

Instead of offering a vote of confidence, the Cowboys’ GM/owner pointed to the fact that there are no guarantees Parsons will stay healthy, even if they pay him, citing the games he missed last season as a concern.

To drive his point home, Jones brought up another example: Dak Prescott. He reminded everyone that Dallas once made Prescott the highest-paid quarterback in the league, placing enormous expectations on him. But after suffering a significant injury, Dak missed a big portion of that season, leaving the team in a bind. So now, Jones claims the Cowboys are keeping “everything on the table” before handing out another massive deal, even to a star like Parsons.

Unsurprisingly, Jerry Jones’ comments didn’t sit well with many. The NFL world was quick to criticize him, including future Hall of Famer J.J. Watt, who threw subtle shade at the Cowboys’ GM on social media. But interestingly, Jones found an unexpected supporter in former MVP Cam Newton.

Newton came to Jones’ defense, arguing that while the Cowboys owner may struggle with timing and delivery, he didn’t say anything factually incorrect. In Cam’s eyes, Jerry was simply voicing the perspective of ownership, a perspective that often goes unheard in such blunt terms. According to the former Panthers quarterback, by now, people should be used to Jerry speaking his mind more frequently and more publicly than most owners.

Newton pointed out that both Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb spent significant time on the treatment table, yet still secured massive contracts. So, the idea that Jerry wouldn’t pay Micah Parsons due to injury concerns doesn’t entirely hold up.

“Jerry Jones ain’t let Micah Parsons hit that street because he is going to be picked up quicker than a person catching COVID in 2020. He ain’t stupid. He is a businessman, but he ain’t stupid. Let talent like Micah Parsons hit the door, and before that door slams, he’ll have a contract in his inbox quicker than you can say goodbye. His tactic may be a little iffy, but at least you know where you stand. It is what it is. Jerry Jones ain’t a liar.”

Jerry Jones missed his window. He should’ve paid Micah Parsons last season when the market rate was nowhere near $40 million per year. At that point, they could’ve locked him in for around $36 million annually—enough to make him the highest-paid non-quarterback, even ahead of Justin Jefferson. But that ship has sailed.

After T.J. Watt signed a 3-year, $123 million extension, the bar has officially been raised. The new going rate is at least $41 million per year, and Parsons won’t settle for that. He wants to be the highest-paid non-QB in the NFL.

Given his age, elite production (which topped Watt’s last season), and his central role in Dallas’ defense, the price tag is only going up. Now, it’s more realistic to expect a deal in the range of $42 to $45 million per year, and at this point, that wouldn’t be surprising at all.