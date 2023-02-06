Davante Adams Doing Aaron Rodgers’ Iconic Belt Celebration During Pro Bowl Ignites Crazy Trade Rumors

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrate a second quarter touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during their football game on Saturday December 25, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Green Bay Packers Vs Browns 22106 122521wag

The race to sign 4 time MVP winner Aaron Rodgers is in full swing. Many analysts and former players, some even close to Rodgers, have constantly expressed what Rodgers is going to do. What’s more, recent trends from these individuals are pointing to Rodgers joining the Las Vegas Raiders. This is something Davante Adams seems to agree with, for he dropped a massive hint during the Pro Bowl games.

In the flag football contest, Adams ended up scoring a 2-point conversion for the AFC. Post this, he proceeded to celebrate by recreating Rodgers’ famous belt celebration. Many believe this is a sign from Adams that Rodgers is indeed thinking about joining the Raiders. Or maybe, it’s just a hopeful attempt at convincing Rodgers.

Adams is reportedly one of the biggest voices in the Raiders roster that is actively fighting to get Rodgers on the Roster. For good reason too. Adams used to play for the Green Bay Packers until he was traded to the Raiders last off-season. With Rodgers, Adams enjoyed considerable success as a receiver. No doubt he wants to recreate the same in Las Vegas.

Aaron Rodgers unlikely to remain in Green Bay after a dismal season

Aaron Rodgers is taking his sweet time to come to a decision about his future in the NFL. While it is uncertain whether he will play on or retire, it is looking far more likely that he will not want to continue with the Packers. After 18 seasons, it seems as if Rodgers needs a change in scenery. Which the Raiders are hoping to provide.

Rodgers joining the Raiders would be a massive shift in the power dynamics of the AFC West. The Kansas City Chiefs, who won the division for the 7th consecutive time this season, will have to treat the Raiders as a legitimate threat. The Raiders will be able to contend for playoff spots once again, and maybe even turn up to the Super Bowl.

Though, for all that to happen, Rodgers has to stay in the NFL. There is constant chatter about him planning on retiring, which keeps that option on the books. Especially after Tom Brady just announced his retirement, Rodgers may be inclined to call it a day on his career too. Whether the NFL is ready to lose two of its greatest QBs of all time in a single month, we don’t know.

