Months After Signing $120,000,000 Dolphins Deal, Tyreek Hill Showered Praise on ‘Soccer Dad’ Patrick Mahomes for Being a Different Breed; “No Muscle at All”

After inking a mammoth $120,000,000 deal with the Dolphins last year, Tyreek Hill lauded Patrick Mahomes’ prowess as a signal caller. However, in a somewhat unexpected comparison, Hill referred to Mahomes as a ‘soccer dad’ while shedding light on the QB’s impressive skills.

During an appearance on Showtime Basketball’s ‘All The Smoke’, former Chiefs standout Tyreek Hill delved into the remarkable 2020 Super Bowl journey of the Kansas City Chiefs. Hill didn’t hold back in praising his former teammate, Patrick Mahomes, as he referred to the 2X NFL MVP as a “definitely special.”

Patrick Mahomes May Be Built Different, But He Packs a Punch

In the interview with Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes, Tyreek Hill opened up about his experience playing alongside Patrick Mahomes. Hill playfully likened Mahomes to a ‘soccer dad’ in terms of physique, noting his lack of muscle. However, Hill emphasized that appearance can be deceiving, as Mahomes defied expectations with his impressive speed and ability to extend plays. As we know, they often lead to explosive downfield passes.

“You would think that he is like a soccer dad or something, built the wrong way, with no muscle at all. He doesn’t look athletic but like he is really fast for him to be looking like that. He’ll really surprise you and then obviously the arm talent is crazy. So, he’s definitely special.”

Tyreek Hill couldn’t help but marvel at Mahomes’ exceptional arm talent and overall uniqueness as a quarterback. He highlighted the positive impact Patrick Mahomes has had on the team’s morale, adding how his presence contributes to a more optimistic atmosphere within the group.

The Kansas City Chiefs made a game-changing move in the 2017 NFL Draft when they selected Patrick Mahomes as their franchise QB. This marked the beginning of a successful partnership, with Mahomes and Hill, forging an on-field bond over four seasons.

Tyreek Hill’s Surprising Question to Travis Kelce

Tyreek Hill had nothing but admiration for Travis Kelce, the accomplished 2X Super Bowl champion Tight End. Hill described Kelce as an exceptionally, authentic and down-to-earth person in the NFL. Hill even shared a humorous story about asking Travis if his father was black, a testament to the unique bond they share. Tyreek on his viewpoint on Travis Kelce:

“TK (Travis Kelce) is probably one of the coolest dudes, probably the real-est dude you ever meet, dawg! You know, I still ask him, you know, is your father black? Because this dude is different bro. Like, when you really meet him though, like, you really feel his genuine energy.”

According to Hill, Kelce’s positive energy and mentorship played a significant role in his NFL journey with the Chiefs.