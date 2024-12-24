“Jerry Jones Is More Interested in Money Than Winning Championships”: Shannon Sharpe on Cowboys Owner Gushing Over Mike McCarthy

With just 7 wins in 15 games, the Super Bowl-aspiring Dallas Cowboys have already seen their playoff hopes shattered. It is a step too early for Mike McCarthy and company, as in the past three seasons, they at least made the postseason, even winning a playoff game in 2022.

Yet, owner Jerry Jones couldn’t stop gushing over his head coach after the Cowboys secured a 26-24 win against the Buccaneers — something Shannon Sharpe can’t get behind.

In Shannon’s eyes, Jerry is simply in it for the money, or he wouldn’t have been as happy as he was after a win that was too late. The former tight end believes that the owner isn’t making any necessary changes, including firing head coaches, solely because the head coach abides by his wishes year after year.

The franchise is still the most valuable in the NFL, racking up more revenue than the previous year. And if that doesn’t translate to winning the Super Bowl, that’s perfectly fine for the octogenarian, Sharpe added.

“Jerry’s not gonna change. I think Jerry is more interested in money than he is in winning the Championship,” the former NFL tight end boldly said on Nightcap.

The Nightcap host even speculated that HC McCarthy may be handed a contract extension after the 2024 season, as it allows Jerry to remain the sole decision-maker of his team. “Jerry still does everything,” noted Shannon.

“Jerry does all the speaking and McCarthy doesn’t have any say over the final 53. He doesn’t have anything in free agency, so Jerry likes that nobody that’s gonna challenge him for his opinion,” the Nightcap host added.

Jones’ overt involvement in Sharpe’s eyes has turned the Cowboys into a team that’s happy winning 7 games a season than competing for the Super Bowl.

“I’ve never seen a team be so happy to win seven games. This is the Dallas Cowboys, a team that has Super Bowl aspirations, have playoff aspirations. I thought that’s what the head coach’s job was supposed to be (to win games)… I guess we just looking at it through different lenses.”

Nightcap co-host Chad Johnson agreed with Shannon’s take, as he reaffirmed the “puppet” narrative. Ocho noted that as long as Jerry heads the Cowboys, he will never look for a big name as head coach. The former NFL WR argued that Jerry will continue employing a “puppet”, should Coach McCarthy see the exit doors this season.

“Jerry Jones is not looking for a big name. He’s looking for someone that can be a puppet.”

It’s truly sad to see the state of the Dallas Cowboys this season. Cowboys fans enter each year with the hopes of seeing their team lift the Lombardi Trophy.

With Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons, and Trevon Diggs, the Jerry Jones-owned team has a stellar squad on paper. But as has been the case since 1996, the Cowboys have failed to translate the promise on paper to the field.