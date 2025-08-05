“Jerry Jones Is Not Going to Trade Him”: Cris Carter Cites Myles Garrett Situation to Explain Why Micah Parsons Will Stay With the Cowboys

After months of failed negotiations and attempts to circumvent agents, the Dallas Cowboys’ premier pass rusher, Micah Parsons, has now formally requested a trade while stating, “I no longer wish to be here.” Parsons’ message on social media was nothing short of a gut punch for Cowboys fans, who are actively voicing their complaints and frustrations with the team’s owner, Jerry Jones.

Despite the amount of backlash that Jones is currently receiving, the former Fox Sports analyst and Minnesota Viking, Cris Carter, believes that Parsons will ultimately have a star on his helmet come Week 1 of the regular season. “Jerry’s not going to trade him,” Carter suggested, likening Parsons’ ongoing situation to the past dealings of his roster mates.

“It’s an identical situation that CeeDee Lamb went through, Dak Prescott went through. Ultimately, he ends up paying a higher price by letting the contracts get to where they are with his star players, so he ends up paying a premium for them.”

According to Carter, Parsons and the Cowboys are merely performing the same song and dance that was put on by Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns earlier this offseason. Garrett’s initial request to be traded may have broken the internet for a few days, but in the end, Cleveland was able to remedy his grievances over playoff games with cold hard cash.

Given Jones’ track record and the rate at which teams are paying out to pass rushers, the former wide receiver is refusing to believe in any other narrative.

“The [Browns] owner said, ‘I’m not even going to meet with you. Why? Because I’m not worried about that, it’s not going to happen. Why? Because I’m going to make you the highest-paid non-QB in the history of football… You’ll get over your feelings.’ And guess what makes you get over your feelings? Money, long-term commitment, so that’s what’s going to happen.”

It is worth noting, however, that Andrew Berry never made an outright attempt to undermine the efforts of Garrett’s agents, something that Jones has proudly admitted to doing. Parsons and his representatives had also publicly voiced their complaints on the matter well before a trade request was even considered.

Nevertheless, Jones doesn’t appear to be the least bit perturbed. In fact, he’s already chalking the trade request up to being “a part of negotiation” while instructing the fanbase not to “lose any sleep over it.”

The oddsmakers out in Las Vegas seem to be in agreement, as the Cowboys are listed as -300 betting favorites to be the next for Parsons to sign with. Should he actually manage to escape the grasp of Jones, however, then fans can expect to see an all-time bidding war for the rights to Parsons’ employment.

Then again, the New York Giants have become the laughing stock of the league in recent times for their decision to let a star player walk right out the front door, and the Cowboys should have no interest in becoming the next iteration of that joke. So, as Jones suggested, there’s no need to miss out on any sleep, but you may want to hold onto your pillow just a little bit tighter.