Easton Stick Salary: How Much Will Justin Herbert’s Backup Earn in 2023?

The Los Angeles Chargers encountered yet another stroke of bad luck after their star QB Justin Herbert got sidelined with a season-ending injury. He suffered a fractured right index finger, and the shot caller position will now be given to Easton Stick for the remainder of this season.

Herbert is currently the second-highest-paid athlete in the league, with an annual salary of $52.5 million. The Chargers will now have to make do with their lesser-known QB, Easton Stick, who recently inked a one-year deal with the team. With a current record of 5-8 and five back-to-back losses, it’s time for the backup QB to shine.

Stick was selected by the Bolts back in 2019, and the team went on to draft Herbert the next year, shifting Stick’s status as a third-string QB until 2022. This year, he re-signed with the Chargers on a one-year contract worth $1.8 million. He inked this deal mere days before the 2023 agency, as his rookie contract was set to expire.

The fifth-year QB earned his starting role after competing against rookie Max Duggan. His first appearance on the field didn’t make much of a dent. However, the Chargers are still vying for a playoff berth, and Easton could be the final piece of the puzzle.

Easton Stick Has Been a Bargain for the Chargers

As the Chargers’ Thursday bout against the struggling Raiders inches closer, Stick will have the chance to carve out his reputation. He’s currently one of the lowest-paid QBs in the league, and these last four games will determine whether he secures a more lucrative contract in 2024.

The 28-year-old QB received approximately $1.15 million in guaranteed money this year for the one-year extension. According to his average annual value, he stands in a disappointing 53rd position among the other QBs, as per OverTheCap.com.

According to an article by SportingNews, there are several other quarterbacks with better contracts than Stick, despite his higher ranking. When the 2023 season concludes, his total earnings in the league will reach a total of $5.06 million. Last year, he made about $965000, almost half of this year’s earnings.

During the showdown against the Broncos, Stick completed 13 of 24 passes for 179 yards. He currently has no touchdowns to his name with a 79.2 passer rating. Prior to this game, he had only one career pass for a mere 4 yards.

The Chargers now have only a 1% chance of making the playoffs. After their matchup on the Raiders’ turf, the team will go on to clash with the AFC powerhouses, the Chiefs and the Bills. They will also meet the Broncos on New Year’s Eve.