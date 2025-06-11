Chris Simms Says Patrick Mahomes Has Fallen Behind Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, and Joe Burrow Over the Past Two Seasons

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is one of the best quarterbacks in football right now, there’s no denying that. Since 2017, he’s led the Chiefs to five Super Bowl appearances including three victories, and has been named league MVP twice so far in his career.

Mahomes has an impressive 89-23 regular season record and has won 10+ games in each of the seven seasons that he’s been KC’s starting quarterback.

Last season was a weird season for Mahomes and the Chiefs. While they finished the year with a 15-2 record with Mahomes going 15-1 as a starter, he had one of the worst seasons of his career statistically, finishing the season with a 93.5 QBR, the second-lowest of his career.

Mahomes threw for the least amount of passing yards in a single season (3,928 yards) and touchdown passes (26) in a single season in his career. Still, the Chiefs advanced to the Super Bowl.

Because of his lack of production on the field that even goes back to the season before where he recorded the lowest pass rating of his career in a single-season (92.6), some people in the football world, such as Chris Simms, have a few quarterbacks ranked above Mahomes heading into the 2025 season.

Simms has done a QB countdown series on YouTube with NFL on NBC, and ranked Mahomes as the fourth-best quarterback heading into this upcoming season behind Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, and Josh Allen.

“The quarterback play week in and week out, and I don’t think he would disagree with me, has not been as high level the past two seasons as Burrow, Lamar, or Josh Allen,” Simms said.

Simms’ ranking of Mahomes as the fourth-best QB heading into the 2025 season isn’t a bad ranking for him. Mahomes threw less touchdown passes than the three quarterbacks Simms put above him and also threw more interceptions than all of them. He also had the lowest passer rating of the bunch.

For Mahomes’ standards, he underperformed on the stat sheet, but as a whole, he didn’t. He still led the Chiefs to the Super Bowl and had put them in position to be the first team in NFL history to three-peat. Even if Mahomes doesn’t light up the stat sheet, to what he is capable of, his Chiefs always have a shot to make a Super Bowl run if he is healthy and under center.