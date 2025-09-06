Jerry Jones Says the Cowboys Docuseries Brought Back Traumatic Memories

NFL fans have been hooked on the Dallas Cowboys docuseries on Netflix, where Jerry Jones reflects on his decades as an owner. The series captures the drama that has defined the team since the 1990s. There’s so much intensity revisited that Jones says it has brought back traumatic memories he had long kept buried.

In case you missed it, the series is titled America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys. It was partially produced by NFL Films and chronicles the story of the Cowboys from 1989, when Jones bought the franchise for $140 million. It has a ton of archived footage from the era.

The series also retells the story of the Cowboys replacing legendary head coach Tom Landry and going on to appear in three Super Bowls in four seasons. It’s no wonder Jones says that revisiting some of these memories brought him to tears at times.

“It was very emotional to me. I literally, at times when we would discuss them during that time, I would tear up,” Jones revealed on Good Morning America.

It might be hard to believe for some haters, but the hybrid owner/GM does indeed have emotions. These emotions seemed to catch him unexpectedly.

The 82-year-old owner even consulted a medical professional about it. “I would ask a medical person, ‘Why am I doing that?’ I only do that if I’m making a speech, or I’ll touch those areas,” Jones continued.

The medical professionals told Jerry that the tears are the result of one unshakeable thing we all carry: trauma.

“They’ll say, ‘Well, you had a traumatic time during that time, and that’s what you’re experiencing again.’ That series did that for me.”

Trauma comes in all shapes and sizes for humans. There isn’t one type that’s most common, however. It varies depending on experiences and the nature of the event. So, while it may sound surprising to some that a multi-billionaire like Jones experienced trauma, it’s indisputable.

After all, Jones went through a stressful period taking over the Cowboys in the early ’90s. The team was struggling when he bought them, and he completely overhauled the franchise with a coaching change from the legendary Landry to Jimmie Johnson. He also executed a pivotal trade involving star running back Herschel Walker that set the team up for success, a move Jones says never received the credit it deserved.