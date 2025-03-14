mobile app bar

Travis Hunter Deploys Dance-Like Moves to Boost His Speed Before the NFL Draft 2025

Braden Ramsey
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Colorado defensive back Travis Hunter (DB15) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Colorado defensive back Travis Hunter (DB15) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images

Travis Hunter will be selected early in the 2025 NFL Draft. He likely isn’t going to be the first overall pick. But after that, he’s a viable candidate for Cleveland at No. 2 overall, New Orleans at No. 9 overall and everywhere in between. His dual-threat talents demand top-tier draft stock.

Those dual-threat abilities also demand top-tier training. And Hunter receives that from Drew Johnson, his high school trainer. Johnson has worked with Hunter throughout his life, ensuring he’s in peak physical condition. Without his services, Hunter would not be the dominant force he is at wide receiver or cornerback.

Hunter recently released footage of a training session with Johnson on his YouTube channel. The 2024 Heisman Trophy winner worked on improving his hips by hitting high knees. As he worked his way along his chosen gym line, Johnson clapped. When that happened, Hunter flipped his hips in one fluid motion to continue the drill.

After a few reps, Johnson applauded Hunter for his effort.

“Now you finding that groove! Just like dancing.” – Drew Johnson

Such training may seem untranslatable to some, but this specific drill is extremely important to Hunter’s success. As a cornerback, you have to flip your hips without losing speed to stay glued to opposing wide receivers. Conversely, quicker twitches at receiver can help you create the separation needed to draw targets from your quarterback.

Johnson preached “quiet feet” to Hunter throughout his next drill. He chastised Hunter for putting his full foot on the ground, telling him to “get off that heel.” Most of his workouts are centered upon improving and maintaining his fluidity at the top of routes. This, as mentioned, is useful for both positions he plays. And fans appreciated the inside look at his routine.

Despite initial reports indicating otherwise, Hunter worked out as a receiver and cornerback at the NFL Scouting Combine. He’s adamant that he can succeed at both positions in the NFL. So far, it seems like teams are wanting him to focus on one spot. But Hunter isn’t one to be pigeonholed. He’ll do everything he can to break traditional molds and perform as a two-way player in the league. And Johnson will be there every step of the way.

About the author

Braden Ramsey

Braden Ramsey

x-icon

Braden Ramsey has always been a big NFL fan. He has written about the league for various outlets, and covered the sport at a number of levels throughout his life. His favorite team is the Baltimore Ravens. When he's not writing, Braden can be found enjoying comedy of all kinds and hanging out with friends.

Share this article

Don’t miss these