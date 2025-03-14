Travis Hunter Deploys Dance-Like Moves to Boost His Speed Before the NFL Draft 2025

Travis Hunter will be selected early in the 2025 NFL Draft. He likely isn’t going to be the first overall pick. But after that, he’s a viable candidate for Cleveland at No. 2 overall, New Orleans at No. 9 overall and everywhere in between. His dual-threat talents demand top-tier draft stock.

Those dual-threat abilities also demand top-tier training. And Hunter receives that from Drew Johnson, his high school trainer. Johnson has worked with Hunter throughout his life, ensuring he’s in peak physical condition. Without his services, Hunter would not be the dominant force he is at wide receiver or cornerback.

Hunter recently released footage of a training session with Johnson on his YouTube channel. The 2024 Heisman Trophy winner worked on improving his hips by hitting high knees. As he worked his way along his chosen gym line, Johnson clapped. When that happened, Hunter flipped his hips in one fluid motion to continue the drill.

After a few reps, Johnson applauded Hunter for his effort.

“Now you finding that groove! Just like dancing.” – Drew Johnson

Such training may seem untranslatable to some, but this specific drill is extremely important to Hunter’s success. As a cornerback, you have to flip your hips without losing speed to stay glued to opposing wide receivers. Conversely, quicker twitches at receiver can help you create the separation needed to draw targets from your quarterback.

this route from Travis Hunter pic.twitter.com/nRon4jUNVw — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 27, 2024

Johnson preached “quiet feet” to Hunter throughout his next drill. He chastised Hunter for putting his full foot on the ground, telling him to “get off that heel.” Most of his workouts are centered upon improving and maintaining his fluidity at the top of routes. This, as mentioned, is useful for both positions he plays. And fans appreciated the inside look at his routine.

Travis Hunter’s recent vlog was pretty awesome at detailing some of his workouts with his trainer. This was my favorite. The focus on single-leg strength, core/hip stability, and control was impressive pic.twitter.com/afaTxGyVC0 — Billy M (@BillyM_91) March 14, 2025

Despite initial reports indicating otherwise, Hunter worked out as a receiver and cornerback at the NFL Scouting Combine. He’s adamant that he can succeed at both positions in the NFL. So far, it seems like teams are wanting him to focus on one spot. But Hunter isn’t one to be pigeonholed. He’ll do everything he can to break traditional molds and perform as a two-way player in the league. And Johnson will be there every step of the way.