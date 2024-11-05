Jerry Jones’ Son Responds on Whether the Cowboys Are Considering a Trade Before the Deadline

Every year, the Dallas Cowboys enter the season hoping to end their Super Bowl drought. They have yet to succeed in the twenty-first century. This year, however, the franchise has struggled even more significantly, reaching a new low at 3-5, despite inking big-money extensions with key players. All fingers now point to gaps left open in the preseason, as well as the team not taking advantage of the free-agent market.

Before the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline, fans are still hoping that Jerry Jones & Co. will bring the reinforcements needed to salvage the season. And as per Stephen Jones, it’s certainly on the table.

Speaking to Radio Network “105.3 The Fan”, the Cowboys EVP revealed that anything can happen before the trade deadline. He admitted that the prospect of a last-minute signing remains a possibility. “I certainly wouldn’t rule it out,” he said.

Stephen didn’t shut down doors for potential exits either. He disclosed that the Cowboys won’t shy away from letting players go if a beneficial trade deal comes their way.

“Trades are always both ways… If something makes sense, then we’d certainly look at it.”

What makes Stephen’s comments on exits interesting is the fact that they coincide with reports from Adam Schefter. Yesterday, the NFL insider raised some eyebrows by divulging that multiple teams are in conversations with Micah Parsons for a potential deadline-day trade.

“Well, maybe we should call the Dallas Cowboys to see if they would trade some of their players. Maybe we should check to see if they would be willing to move on from Micah Parsons, which I don’t think they would be, but those are the conversations that are going on.”

The star edge rusher, along with Dak and CeeDee Lamb, were three players who the fans wanted Jerry Jones to retain at all costs. While the QB and the WR received hefty extensions, Micah’s case was to be resolved next summer. Due to this, Stephen’s latest statement and report add more intrigue to Parson’s future, who, in all accords, hasn’t been the best this season.

Another Cowboys personnel who has been under the scanner is head coach Mike McCarthy. A growing sentiment amongst the Dallas fanbase points to their HC. But for Jerry Jones, firing McCarthy is not an option.

Jerry Jones has faith in Mike McCarthy

Despite being outspoken in nature, Jones has always protected McCarthy in the media, even amid the Cowboys’ struggles. When questioned about his HC’s poor results earlier this month, the octogenarian went on to praise McCarthy for putting in his 100 percent no matter what. Jones also expressed confidence in Mike’s abilities because of how he interprets the game and his past coaching record.

“I’m good with Mike. I know how hard he works. I like his football mind. I know how good he works. He’s got, in my mind, an outstanding coaching record.”

Apart from divulging how McCarthy has been a favorite in the locker room, Jones justified his patience with his head coach by recalling the dividends that came from trusting Jimmy Johnson. For those out of context, Jones won just one game in his first season before going on to win two back-to-back Super Bowls for the Cowboys.

“I’ve had experience of having times when you were questioning and thinking about maybe doing it differently. But I’ve had good experience with staying with it,” justified Jerry Jones.

Contrary to the way the Jets are run, as well as several other NFL franchises, it’s heartening to see Jones giving his head coach the time he deserves to implement his philosophy. Seeing him so calm after the outburst in recent weeks is also a good sight to see.